Minzhou Wang And FL.ESPORTS Take The Spotlight At The Second Season Of The 2024 MUSE Design Awards

The MUSE Design Awards, a prestigious global competition, is proud to recognize Minzhou Wang as one of its top winners of the second season for 2024.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The MUSE Design Awards, a prestigious global competition hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), is proud to recognize Minzhou Wang as one of its top winners of the second season for 2024. With more than 8,700 entries from around the world, the award continues to set the standard for recognizing the pinnacle of design excellence.

FL , a leader in the computer peripheral industry, has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and excellence with the recognition of the OG Series Retro Mechanical Keyboard at the MUSE Design Awards. This winning entry was a result of the groundbreaking collaboration between the high-tech company and voluntary product designer, Minzhou Wang, whose expertise has brought upon this achievement.

Minzhou Wang, an experienced designer celebrated for her innovative approach to user experience and design, played a critical role in the development of the OG Series Retro Mechanical Keyboard. Her contributions ensured a perfect fusion of vintage aesthetics, ergonomic functionality, and cutting-edge technology, creating a product that resonates with both professional users and competitive gamers.

This partnership showcases FL' commitment to working with top design talent to craft products that inspire and perform. Wang's ability to merge form and function into the design has set new standards in the industry, while also positioning the OG Series as a benchmark for retro-inspired gaming accessories.

The OG Series Retro Mechanical Keyboard has established itself as a standout in the competitive market of retro gaming peripherals. With over 9,000 units sold globally since its launch, the keyboard has consistently ranked among the top three retro keyboards on Alibaba, demonstrating to its immense popularity. Combining timeless design with advanced wireless technology and premium materials, it delivers precision, comfort, and style, making it a preferred choice for gamers and professionals alike.

The OG Series also possesses widespread reputation, achieving remarkable success in markets such as China, South Korea, and the United States. This international reach highlights its ability to adapt to diverse user needs while maintaining a consistent standard of quality and innovation. Positive user feedback and a loyal customer base have further solidified the product's reputation as a top-performing keyboard.

With the slogan“Born to Play,” FL is dedicated to delivering high-performance, high-quality, and affordable gaming peripherals. By collaborating with professional gamers and innovative designers like Minzhou Wang, the company continues to push boundaries in the industry. The OG Series Retro Mechanical Keyboard defines FL' mission to enhance gaming experiences through precision engineering and thoughtful design.

The Evaluation Process The MUSE Design Awards is renowned for its unwavering commitment to fairness and excellence, achieved through a rigorous blind judging process. This approach ensures that every submission, including the“OG Series Mechanical Keyboard”, is assessed purely on its intrinsic value and creative ingenuity. By removing any potential for bias, this method ensures that this projects' true innovation and quality are acknowledged and celebrated.

Notable Achievements in Season 2 for the 2024 MUSE Design Awards:

1. Product Design - Office Equipment

“Innovation is the heartbeat of progress,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“The MUSE Awards recognizes OG Series Mechanical Keyboard which breaks new ground, challenges norms, and set new standards in its field. They have exemplified the spirit of pushing the boundaries and daring to lead.”

About FL & Minzhou Wang

FL, established in 2004, is a leading manufacturer specializing in gaming mouses and keyboards. With robust capabilities in independent design, research, and development, as well as substantial manufacturing capacity, FL has built a strong reputation for innovation and quality.

Minzhou Wang is an accomplished designer renowned for her innovative approach to user experience and product design. Collaborating with FL, she played a huge role in the creation of the award-winning OG Series Retro Mechanical Keyboard, blending vintage aesthetics with cutting-edge functionality. Her expertise has contributed to the product's global success, solidifying her reputation in the gaming accessories industry.

