Constitution Day: Preamble Read In TN Govt Offices, Schools, Colleges

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) All offices, schools, and colleges in Tamil Nadu read the Preamble of the Indian on Tuesday as part of Constitution Day celebrations.

The reading took place at 11 A.M. in institutions across the state.

In compliance with an order issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the Preamble was read in all departments of the Secretariat, departmental headquarters, the High Court, District Collectorate offices, other government offices, and public sector undertaking (PSU) premises.

Tamil Nadu Chief M.K. Stalin had announced a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Earlier, in a statement, the Chief Minister said,“As part of the celebrations, the Preamble of the Constitution will be read out in all government offices, schools, and colleges across the state on November 26, 2024, at 11 A.M.”

In addition to the Preamble reading, the government has organised debate competitions, seminars, and quiz programs on the basic principles of the Constitution for schools and colleges.

These events aim to promote awareness and understanding of the Constitution, which came into effect on November 26, 1949.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities concerned to ensure the successful conduct of these events and to encourage active participation from students, teachers, and government officials.

It may be noted that M.K. Stalin had previously called for a review of the Constitution.

He had remarked,“There is a need for a review and reappraisal of the Constitution. Until the Indian Constitution is amended to be truly federal, moving away from its current quasi-federal status, we must not stop. We must continue to raise our voice and work towards our goal.”

Stalin had also criticised the excessive centralisation of powers by the Union Government, stating that the Concurrent List was being converted into the Union List.

He added,“The powers of state governments are being re-routed, and financial rights have been taken away through the GST. Entrance exams like NEET have denied educational rights, and the National Education Policy 2020 is an obstructive policy.”

Amid these concerns, Stalin had emphasised the importance of progressive forces uniting to demand a review and reappraisal of the Constitution to make it truly federal.

He said,“Lofty goals can only be achieved if progressive forces unite and become an all-India force.”

-IANS

aal/rad