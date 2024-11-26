The Green Planet™ Dubai welcomes over 70 new birds and Dwarf Crocodiles to its biodome

(MENAFN- Current Global) The Green Planet™ Dubai, the Middle East’s largest and only indoor tropical rainforest in Dubai, welcomes a diverse group of exotic birds and a brand-new addition, Dwarf Crocodiles, to its biodome and more to come soon. The new arrivals join the existing 3,000 exotic plants and animals across the biodome’s four immersive levels, further strengthening The Green Planet™ Dubai’s ongoing commitment to conservation and best practices through environmental, behavioural and scientific research.

Guests of all ages are invited to discover these remarkable species up close for AED 125 per person, while increasing their understanding of biodiversity and the urgent need to protect their natural habitats.

Among the most eye-catching arrivals are the Green Magpie, and the colourful Indochinese Green Magpie, whose vibrant colours reflect the biodome’s mission to raise awareness about environmental issues such as the illegal songbird trade and habitat destruction.

Birdwatchers will also have the chance to observe the Livingstone’s Turaco, Green Turaco, and White Cheeked Turaco, native to Central Africa. These colourful feathered inhabitants, recognized by their unique mohawks and love for bananas and other soft fruits, hop from tree to tree, reminding visitors of the vital importance of preserving rainforests, which face increasing threats from deforestation.

Also joining the biodome is a flock of bright Sun Conures, native to South America, whose striking yellow-orange feathers and sociable behaviour bring even more vibrancy to the environment. The stunning Scarlet Macaws and Eclectus Parrots from the rainforests of Central and South America and the Soloman Islands, respectively, add a bold splash of red, green, and blue, educating guests on their intelligence and complex social needs.

With their striking red plumage, the Scarlet Ibis bring a vivid splash of colour to the biodome, symbolizing the beauty and importance of South America's wetlands and the ecosystems that sustain them.

Nature enthusiasts will also get a glimpse of the playful Black-Capped Lory and Red Lory from New Guinea and Australia. While their vibrant colours and energetic personalities charm guests, these long-lived parrots require significant attention and carry an important message about the dangers posed by the illegal pet trade.

Photography fans will not want to miss getting up close to the Racket-Tailed Treepie with its long fan shaped tail, from Indonesia, Thailand, and China, and the Red-Winged Starling, from South Africa, known for its bold red wings.

The stunning Purple Starling, native to Southeast Asia, with its iridescent feathers and striking yellow eyes, adds to The Green Planet™ Dubai's growing family of starlings.

The recent addition of the Dwarf Crocodiles introduces guests to one of the smallest crocodile species in the world, offering a close look at these intriguing, lesser-known creatures. Native to the wetlands and rivers of West Arica, dwarf crocodiles are an important addition to The Green Planet™ Dubai’s conservation efforts, emphasising the importance of diverse ecosystems. These crocodiles, smaller in stature than their larger relatives, possess distinct characters that make them captivating additions to the biodome’s tropical environment.

Under the expert care of the team, each bird receives meticulous attention and custom diets to ensure their well-being while contributing to global conservation efforts through research and monitoring. Guests can capture images of the free-roaming birds in the biodome and are encouraged to interact with in-house biologists available to answer questions in both Arabic and English.

As a proud member of the prestigious European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), The Green Planet™ Dubai upholds the highest standards in animal care, protection, and research.

The new residents join a variety of exotic and rare species, offering visitors an opportunity to learn more about their natural habitats, diets, behaviours, and roles within the ecosystem.

With its latest additions and ongoing commitment to conservation, The Green Planet™ Dubai continues to be a must-visit destination for nature lovers and families.

