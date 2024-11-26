Artefact Accelerates Data & AI Innovation In Saudi Arabia With Google Cloud

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Artefact, a global leader in data and AI consulting and a global Cloud partner, announced it is working with Google Cloud to enhance data and AI maturity in the Kingdom, positioning it as key enablers of innovation and growth in Saudi Arabia's digital economy. The collaboration leverages Artefact's wealth of expertise in data and AI and Google Cloud's cutting-edge technologies to drive digital transformation within Saudi Arabia's entities and businesses.











Artefact's partnership with Google Cloud also aims to provide organizations in Saudi Arabia with solutions that are fully compliant with the Kingdom's data and AI regulations. By combining Google Cloud's powerful AI tools and infrastructure with Artefact's local expertise, the collaboration will deliver customized, industry-specific solutions that adhere to local and regional compliance standards and address the unique challenges faced by different industries.

This year, Artefact revealed a number of projects expected to have a transformative impact on the clients' business, accelerating the adoption of AI and cloud technologies across key industries such as smart cities, mega & giga projects, travel and tourism, power & utilities etc.





Artefact, through its global capabilities coupled with a strong regional and local presence, has been focusing on several key initiatives, including the establishment of robust data and AI foundations for local institutions, the development of innovative AI-driven products and proofs of concepts with a particular emphasis on generative AI, and the launch of educational programs to build local talent such as the School of Data, an educational initiative designed to equip Saudi professionals with critical data science and AI skills.

The programs provide hands-on training on Google Cloud technologies such as the Vertex AI platform and its AutoML and Gemini models, empowering businesses and individuals to fully leverage the potential of cloud and AI technologies.

In response to the announcement, Bader Almadi, General Manager of Google Cloud KSA said,“We're excited to strengthen our collaboration with Artefact in Saudi Arabia.

By combining our cloud technologies with Artefact's specialized expertise, we aim to help organizations across the Kingdom accelerate AI-driven innovation.”Rahul Arya, the CEO and Managing Partner of Artefact MENA, added,“This partnership with Google Cloud has been significant for Artefact as we continue our mission to drive data and AI maturity in the Kingdom.

Our focus on innovation, industry-specific solutions, and education will empower businesses and government entities to leverage the full power of Google Cloud's advanced technologies to fuel their digital transformation.”

About Artefact:Artefact is a leading global consulting company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of data and AI to positively impact people and organizations.

We specialize in data transformation and data marketing, delivering tangible business results across the entire enterprise value chain. Our deep expertise in data science and cutting-edge AI technologies allows us to offer comprehensive, industry-specific data-driven solutions.

Artefact operates with over 1,500 employees across 27 offices in 22 countries and partners with some of the world's top brands, including Samsung, L'Oréal, and Sanofi. Regionally, Artefact partners with top companies and government entities such as Riyadh Air, Saudi Electricity Company, Saudi Tourism Authority, NEOM, RCU, Saudi Telecom Company, Aldar, Dubai Tourism.