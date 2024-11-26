Doha To Host Meetings Of GANHRI From Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) will hold its Bureau Meeting from today to November 28, 2024, in Doha.

The meeting will be chaired by Chairperson of the GANHRI, H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah (pictured), Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) of Qatar.

“The Bureau meeting is an essential step to assess our progress, discuss challenges, and identify the best ways to strengthen national human rights institutions around the world,” said Al Attiyah.

She added:“This work is crucial to advancing human rights globally and strengthening our collective strength as a global alliance.” Al Attiyah pointed out that the meeting includes members of the Alliance's office, including the president, the secretary, and the heads of the four regional networks, in addition to representatives of the main office of GANHRI, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Participants will explore strategies to support, protect and strengthen national human rights institutions (NHRIs), including building compliance with the UN Paris Principles, and making their voices heard on the global stage.

Discussions will aim to set a clear path forward to support their work and foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders.

She explained that the most prominent aspects of the meeting will include updates from the regional networks and working groups, progress reports on activities, governance, and financing, discussions on expanding cooperation, and adopting the draft work plan and interim budget for 2025.

Al Attiyah said that the office will also receive updates from the Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA) of GANHRI , and will discuss strategic priorities for the coming year and priority topics for the annual meeting of GANHRI, scheduled to be held in March 2025.