Qatar Travel Mart 2024 Opens With Fanfare

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Mart (QTM) 2024, the region's premier travel and exhibition, officially opened its doors yesterday at the Doha and Centre (DECC).

The three-day landmark event was inaugurated by of Commerce and H E Faisal bin Thani Al Thani and the Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji in the presence of a plethora of distinguished persons, such as State Minister and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari; Chairman of Al Faisal Holding H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani; and CEO of Visit Qatar Eng Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi.

The opening ceremony drew a number of Their Excellencies Ambassadors to Qatar.

After the inaugural ceremony concluded with the traditional ribbon-cutting, distinguished guests embarked on an exclusive tour of the QTM's Global Village, exploring prominent exhibits and national showcases.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, said,“The Qatar Travel Mart 2024 marks a strategic milestone in our ongoing efforts to position Qatar as a leading global tourism hub. This event not only underscores the growth and potential of our tourism sector but also serves as an important platform for fostering key partnerships, driving innovation, and advancing sustainable tourism initiatives that align with Qatar's National Vision 2030. Through this exhibition, we aim to showcase Qatar's unique blend of tradition and modernity, offering a compelling destination for travellers and industry leaders alike.”

Rawad Sleem, Co-founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs, the organisers of QTM, said:“We are thrilled to open QTM 2024, which represents a milestone in Qatar's journey to become a global tourism hub. This year's expanded event, covering 15,000 square meters, reflects the rapid growth of Qatar's tourism sector and its increasing importance on the world stage. The QTM 2024 is not just an exhibition; it's a catalyst for innovation, partnerships, and sustainable growth in the travel industry, aligning perfectly with Qatar's National Vision 2030.”

Following the opening of QTM 2024, the second day (today) will continue to build momentum, focusing on“Innovating the Future: Sustainability, Technology, and Skill Development in Tourism.” Chaired by Prof Joanne Schroeder from Vancouver Island University and World Leisure Organisation Chair, the day will feature engaging presentations and panel discussions that delve into cutting-edge innovations shaping the tourism industry.

Those attending the next two days at QTM 2024 can enjoy an interesting spectrum of topics, under the theme,“Discover Places, People and Cultures,” including seven dedicated product sectors: business, leisure, luxury, medical, cultural, sports, and Halal tourism. The participants can learn, engage and network via a series of panel discussions, keynote speeches, and workshops led by industry experts, focusing on crucial topics such as sustainable tourism, digital transformation, and emerging travel trends.