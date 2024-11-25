PRIVACY ALERT: RRCA Accounts Management Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Over 115,000 Patient Records

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and information of 115,837 patients held by RRCA Accounts Management, Inc., an Illinois-based collection agency.

On or about October 18, 2024, RRCA notified patients that it experienced a ransomware attack on its systems. During that attack, the Play ransomware group infiltrated its systems and accessed and stole their records, including their clients' customers' personal information.

RRCA recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, emails, Social security numbers or taxpayer IDs, driver's license numbers, passport numbers, health insurance information, health data (such as medical record numbers and places of treatment and doctors), health payment information (such as billing and insurance claims and payment card and account numbers), usernames or IP addresses, and potentially some demographic information (such as genders, religious views, or races).

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy.

As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from RRCA or an identity protection service and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us

