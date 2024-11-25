Bradley Akubuiro: DEI Will Not D-I-E

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Bradley Akubuiro is a longtime champion of DEI. As a Bully Pulpit International partner, Akubuiro works with top-tier clients on DEI communications, and, as Boeing's chief spokesperson, was a founding member of the aerospace giant's racial equity task force before that. Earlier in his career, Akubuiro worked on college access as an advisor to Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. and for his alma mater, Northwestern University. Following the election of Donald to a second term as President of the United State,s Akubuiro spoke with PRovoke about what having Trump in the White House again could mean for two movements experiencing backlash - DEI and ESG.



What does the election result mean for DEI and ESG?



There is a distinction between where we are at in this moment and where we are at in the broader arc of conscious capitalism. This election, voting Americans signaled that their top concern, by orders of magnitude, is the economy. This reaffirms what the past eighteen months have taught us; that any and all company stances and programs need to be in service of a clear business strategy. And that strategy needs to drive value for shareholders, reduce costs for consumers, create jobs for American workers, and/or enhance US competitiveness. Period.



What will happen to DEI now?



DEI will not D-I-E. People say this, but it's not reality. However, it

will

undergo a metamorphosis. Research suggests that people overwhelmingly see the value of diverse perspectives and backgrounds participating in efforts to reach the best possible outcomes. What triggers folks is the notion that this could be a zero-sum game, and that they or their sons or daughters may lose out on an opportunity as a result of someone else receiving it. And the term DEI has been weaponized by its detractors to symbolize just that. So the work will need a to be repackaged, but it will also need to be refocused to ensure the good and universally accepted benefits are not lost as people focus solely on the costs.



What will happen to ESG now?



The term ESG as we know it is dead, or at least on life support. We lost the battle on ESG as a label, but NOT as a strategy. Before BPI, I was the chief spokesperson at Boeing, and believe me when I tell you that all the dollars aerospace companies have poured into the development of sustainable aviation fuels and hybrid-electric jet propulsion are not going to stop because ESG“is woke.” They are a core part of the industry's business.

We as communicators owe companies in every industry a new tool set. We need to reframe the conversation so that common sense business is no longer caught in the cross hairs of our current culture wars. But there is no silver bullet.



Do you think the new administration will issue an order not to do business with PR firms that have DEI or ESG policies?



As an industry, we moved too fast. DEI announcements and goals poured in following the murder of George Floyd and companies were not set up to measure success or to integrate so many new people of different backgrounds into their cultures. Many of the people who joined organizations during this period felt disenfranchised and at this point, many are gone. I don't think the administration will be focused on PR firms, but I do think people like Elon Musk and others who have the President-elect's ear will be working to attack systems they view as ineffective and distracting. It will be up to us in the communications business to lean into our role as the conscience of our organizations to ensure that as programs are reconfigured, the parts that truly do work are kept intact, and those that need work are actually reexamined and not just thrown out.



Do you expect legal challenges? How do you move forward in that environment?



There will be legal challenges, and some will be successful. Ed Blum has proven the strategy works, but the key for organizations interested in shaping the next chapter of progress here is to engage with detractors and to proactively invite regulation where appropriate. You can either be part of the process or have the consequences of that process exacted upon you.



Our other election-related coverage includes Paul Holmes' story finding that among the PR industry's sector experts, there's a widespread belief that changes Trump will be able to make will be less radical than his promises.