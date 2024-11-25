Thousands March On Islamabad Demanding Imran Khan's Release

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International have reported that thousands of Pakistani demanding the release of former Prime Imran Khan from prison are marching towards Islamabad.

The Guardian reported on Monday, November 25 that“the capital of Pakistan is under lockdown to prevent the gathering of Imran Khan's supporters.”

According to the Guardian, the has cut off internet services, blocked highways leading to Islamabad, and implemented strict security measures in the capital to halt the protests by the supporters of the former prime minister.

Imran Khan has been in prison for more than a year and faces multiple charges. His supporters had issued a public call for protests demanding his release, and thousands have joined the final wave of demonstrators who began their march towards Islamabad yesterday.

Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife who was released from prison last month, and Ali Amin Gandapur, a senior minister from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, are leading this march.

The protests highlight the deep political divisions and unrest in Pakistan, as many of Khan's supporters view his imprisonment as politically motivated. This march towards Islamabad could escalate tensions further, posing a significant challenge to the federal government.

As the international community watches the developments closely, the outcome of these protests will likely have a lasting impact on Pakistan's political landscape and the future of democratic movements in the country.

