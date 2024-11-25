Avoq Acquires SRA Communications, Expanding Into Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Avoq has acquired SRA Communications, a Pennsylvania-based public affairs and advisory firm, expanding the agency's services and geographic footprint.



Steve Aaron, the founder of SRA Communications, will join Avoq as a partner. The positions Avoq to deliver its strategic comms and relations services in Pennsylvania, a key for public affairs, the agency said.



Founded in 2012, SRA Communications has built a reputation for its expertise in public health, banking, energy, and utilities. The firm has also gained national recognition for high-profile campaigns, such as leading the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial's awareness efforts during the 20th anniversary of 9/11.



“Avoq is excited to expand our unique brand of strategic communications and government relations services to the Keystone State,” said Avoq CEO Nicole Cornish.“Under Steve's leadership, SRA Communications has grown into an established problem solver for national and Pennsylvania-based companies and organizations. Steve's clients can expect enhanced service and product offerings, and our clients across the board will benefit from Steve's years of experience as a journalist, government spokesman, and PR practitioner.”



Said Aaron,“I'm eager to bring SRA's experience to Avoq, and to offer my clients new services – including insights-driven advertising, creative and marketing solutions. Avoq's well-deserved reputation as a leader and innovator in public affairs and creative services makes this a win for my clients. And SRA Communications' national experience will bolster the firm's already impressive geographic reach.



“Most important to me, however, is that the outstanding people who have chosen Avoq as their professional home are exactly the kind of talented people I want to be working with each day. I have known several of their founders and team members for over 20 years and am proud I now get to call them my colleagues,” he said.



The acquisition comes roughly 18 months Avoq's creation through the merger Kivvit and Subject Matter , creating a new national agency with a team of 200 and fee income of close to $100 million. The new business was initially known as Subject Matter+Kivvit, but rebranded as Avoq in January.















