The Spencer Stare: Royal Fans Obsessed With William, Charlotte, And George's Striking Resemblance To Diana

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Social has been abuzz with discussions after fans noticed a striking resemblance between Princess Diana's iconic facial expression, dubbed the“Spencer Stare,” and the expressions of her son, Prince William, and her grandchildren, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

The buzz quickly turned into a flurry of nostalgic discussions, with fans indulging in side-by-side comparisons and marveling at how the late princess's iconic expression continues to resonate through her family's generations.

The unmistakable“Spencer Stare,” a signature facial expression famously associated with the late Princess Diana, has been spotted in her son, Prince William, and her grandchildren, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, by a number of social media users.

William: The mirror image of Diana

Many users highlighted the striking resemblance between Prince William and Princess Diana, with one comment noting, "It comes as no surprise to anyone in the U.K. Prince William is the absolute double of his mother." Another added, "There's a reason for this, it's because Prince William actually looks like his mother."

Users on social media said the expression, characterized by a poised yet piercing gaze, first caught public attention in Prince William at Diana's funeral in 1997, when he was just 15 years old.

| Prince Harry speaks about his mother, Princess Diana, in emotional speech Charlotte: A growing reflection of Diana

Princess Charlotte, in particular, drew admiration for her growing likeness to her grandmother. One user remarked, "Princess Charlotte is looking more like her grandmother Princess Diana as she gets older. She has the Spencer stare."

Many said from the videos of Princess Charlotte during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla they noted Charlotte's resemblance to her grandmother.

| Kate Middleton has ditched her engagement ring because... George: Carrying the spencer stare with composure

Prince George has not escaped these comparisons either. His composed expressions, particularly during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the recent coronation, have further solidified the notion that the“Spencer Stare” runs in the family.

| Diana would have 'giggled with delight' at how Harry slammed Royal Family but... A shared legacy

The resemblance in all three-William, George, and Charlotte-has captivated royal fans, with some expressing amazement at how the distinct Spencer family trait has been passed down. As one comment summed up, "They have the Spencer stare!"

This online buzz underscores the lasting impact of Princess Diana's legacy and how her presence continues to be felt through her family.