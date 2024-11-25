The Murder Of Fairness: New Reservation Policy Vs. Open Category Rights

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Gujjar and Bakerwal students protest against the introduction of the Bill granting reservation to Pahari people in Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu on July 28, 2023.

By Firdous Ahmad Malik

Reservation policies in India have aimed to address the historical injustices, social inequalities and provide opportunities to marginalized communities. In Jammu and Kashmir, recent changes in reservation policies have reignited debates on fairness and meritocracy. While these policies are designed to uplift disadvantaged groups, they have raised concerns among those in the general category who feel overlooked or disadvantaged by the system.



The recent changes in reservation policies in Jammu and Kashmir have brought about significant challenges for the general category, raising concerns over fairness and equity. Many individuals feel that these policies undermine their opportunities in critical sectors such as education and employment. With a majority of seats and positions reserved for specific groups, the competition for the limited unreserved opportunities has intensified. General category candidates often find themselves at a disadvantage, with their achievements and qualifications overshadowed by the systemic preference for reserved categories. This has led to frustration and a growing sense of alienation, as the policies are seen as favoring identity over merit.

To address these challenges, it is essential to develop a reservation policy that is dynamic and inclusive. Policymakers must strive to strike a balance between supporting disadvantaged groups and providing fair opportunities for all. Initiatives like enhanced digital learning and merit-based incentives can play a pivotal role in leveling the playing field, fostering a system that upholds both equity and excellence.

Reservations for underserved groups, including individuals near the Line of Control and those with disabilities, are not merely a matter of policy but of justice. These groups face unique hardships-conflict, displacement, or physical and social barriers-that limit their access to education and employment opportunities. Reservation policies tailored to their needs provide them with the platform to overcome these systematic disadvantages, ensuring that they can participate meaningfully in society.

For individuals near the Loc, the instability and lack of infrastructure often disrupt education and career growth. Reserved seats or opportunities in higher education and government jobs can help bridge these gaps, offering them a chance to build secure futures despite the challenges they face. Similarly, for persons with disabilities, reservations in education and employment provide vital support, enabling them to overcome discrimination and accessibility issues.

However, reservations must be implemented thoughtfully, accompanied by measures such as skill development, digital accessibility, and infrastructure improvement. Providing reservations alone is insufficient; they must be supported by inclusive policies that address the roots causes of exclusion. By ensuring that reservations are extended to those who genuinely need them, society can move closer to achieving equity, justice, and opportunity, and opportunity for all.

A 60%–40% split in new reservation seats has sparked significant opposition, particularly among the general category, as it is perceived to undermine meritocracy and create disproportionate opportunities. Critics argue that such a high percentage of reserved seats diminishes fair competition and penalizes individuals based on their category rather than their capabilities.

This allocation is often deemed excessive, as it leaves limited room for those not covered under reservations, fostering resentment and feelings of exclusion. Furthermore, it may inadvertently create a dependency mindset, instead of encouraging self-reliance and skill development among reserved categories.

The reservation system, while designed to uplift disadvantaged communities, has raised concerns regarding its applicability and fairness, particularly when it comes to the Economic Weaker Sections (EWS) category. While individuals in the other Backward classes (OBC) and persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories face historical and systematic barriers that justify the need for reservations, many argue that the EWS category is not suitable for such provisions.

A balanced approach is crucial.

Reservations must be preserved for groups that genuinely require structural support, such as OBCs and PWDs, while addressing economic disadvantages through targeted welfare schemes. This ensures that the reservation system remains focused on uplifting the historically marginalized without compromising on meritocracy. By maintaining this distinction, society can work toward a more equitable system that benefits those in need without creating additional societal divides.

To create a balanced and inclusive reservation policy, it is essential to focus on fairness and adaptability. Implementing dynamic reservations based on socio-economic data ensures that support is directed toward genuinely disadvantaged groups, rather than relying on rigid caste-based quotes. Capping overall reservations at a reasonable level helps preserve opportunities for merit-based candidates, striking a balance between equity and excellence. For the economically weaker sections (EWS), financial aid programs, scholarship, and subsidized education can address economic challenges without compromising meritocracy. Simultaneously, a significant proportion of seats should be allocated purely on merit to encourage healthy competition and excellence.

Digital learning initiatives can bridge disparities by providing equal access to quality resources for all categories, fostering a level playing field. Regular policy reviews are also crucial to assess the effectiveness and relevance of reservations, allowing for necessary adjustments to align with changing social and economic dynamics. Collectively, these measures can ensure a fair and inclusive framework that addresses inequalities while maintaining merit and balance.

Achieving a fair and equitable future requires a reservation policy that balances the need for social justice with the principles of meritocracy. Current systems must evolve to address disparities without alienating any group. By implementing dynamic policies rooted in socio-economic realities, society can ensure that support is extended to those who genuinely need it. Such an approach can replace outdated, rigid frameworks and create opportunities that are both fair and inclusive.

Additionally, merit must remain a central tenet of any policy framework. Allocating a significant portion of opportunities based on merit encourages excellence and fosters competition, benefiting society as a whole. At the same time, targeted financial aid programs can effectively address the challenges faced by economically weaker sections without undermining the reservation system's core purpose.

Investing in education, especially through digital platforms, is vital for bridging existing gaps and empowering all individuals. Equal access to quality learning resources ensures a level playing field, allowing everyone to compete fairly. Periodic policy reviews are equally essential to adapt to evolving societal needs, ensuring the reservation system remains relevant and effective.

By adopting these measures, a balanced reservation policy can promote inclusivity, merit, and social harmony. It is only through thoughtful reform and a commitment to equity that society can move toward a future where opportunities are genuinely fair and every individual is empowered to succeed.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The author is a student