J&K To Celebrate Constitution Day Today

This annual observance marks the adoption of the Indian on November 26, 1950.

“Considering significance of completion of 75 years of adoption of constitution, it has been decided to celebrate the event with great fervor and enthusiasm to reiterate the core values enshrined in the constitution of India and motivate citizens to take their rightful role in the campaign tagline This year holds special significance as it commemorates 75 years of the,“Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan,” the government said .

The central event, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, will feature a Preamble reading ceremony at SKICC, Srinagar, at 12:15 p.m. simultaneously, all government offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs, and educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir will hold similar ceremonies.

In rural areas, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will facilitate mass Preamble readings at Panchayats and Amrit Sarovar sites.

Photographs of the events are to be uploaded to the dedicated website , and participants can stay updated on related activities through the MyGov web portal.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has directed all divisional commissioners, department heads, deputy commissioners, and PSU managing directors to ensure the successful organization of these ceremonies across their respective locations.



HC Orders Organising Preamble Reading

As Constitution Day is being celebrated on December 26, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh ordered the reading of the Preamble at 10:30 AM on Tuesday.

“26th November is celebrated as Constitution Day. To commemorate the adoption of the Constitution, the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution shall be organized at 10:30 AM sharp on 26n November, 2024, in both Wings of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as well as in all Court complexes of all Districts of UTS of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” Registrar General Shahzad Azeem said in an order, adding,“The available senior Hon'ble Judge at each wing of the High Court will lead the reading of Preamble to the Constitution, whereas, the Principal District Judges shall lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution at their respective District Headquarters and the senior most Judicial Officer at Taluka Court.”

The Registrar Judicial, High Court Wing Jammu and Srinagar, shall make all the necessary arrangements for holding the ceremony of reading the Preamble to the Constitution in their respective Wings, the order added.

