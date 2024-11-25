Kuwait Unveils 57 Rare Artefacts Amid Saudi Islamic Arts Exhibit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shemmari

RIYADH, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is putting on display some 57 rare and historic artefacts at a Saudi Arabia-hosted arts exhibition, all of which depict the "beauty" of Islamic craft, said an official on Monday.

Such events would ratchet up "cultural exchange" while pushing forward Kuwait's 2035 development vision, Assistant Director General for Islamic Artefacts at Dar Al Athar Al Islamiyyah Sheikha Dr. Al-Anoud told KUNA. She noted the Al-Sabah Collection was marveled at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, which is hosting the second Islamic Art Conference in Dhahran.

Praising the "cultural cooperation" with larger neighbor Saudi Arabia, Kuwaiti National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters' communications and media chief Youssef Al-Jamaan said the gathering would be instrumental in "shining the spotlight" on Kuwaiti heritage.