EU Council Approves USD 13.8 Mln In Support For Jordanian Armed Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The European Council approved Monday an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) worth of 13.25 million euros (approximately USD 13.8 million) in support of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

In a press release, the Council said that the measure will contribute to strengthening the capabilities of the Jordanian Armed Forces, enhancing their ability to ensure Jordan's stability, national security, and protect the civilian population, in light of the increasingly volatile regional context.

It added that the measure will provide concrete support to the northern and eastern commands of the Jordanian Armed Forces with detection and counter-measure systems, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, as well as mobility and engineering equipment.

The EU Council noted that today's decision is an expression of the growing partnership between the EU and Jordan, including in the areas of security and defense, where "Jordan is a key partner for the EU and its member states, in view of its instrumental role for the stability of the region, as a voice of moderation and peace". (end)

