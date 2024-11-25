Shore United Bank Inks Contract With Dark Matter Technologies For Its Mortgage Business With The Empower LOS And AIVA AI Virtual Assistants

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, announced today that Shore United (Shore United), a community bank founded in 1876, has selected the Empower ® LO and select AIVA ® AI virtual assistant from Dark Matter to streamline its mortgage lending operations and offer additional support for integrations.







Shore United is a full-service community bank serving customers in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. The bank began searching for an LOS in 2024 that would offer its team more powerful automation, built-in business intelligence tools and support a broader array of integrations. After careful evaluation, Shore United chose the Empower LOS for its bundled, all-in-one mortgage origination functionality, coupled with AIVA AI virtual assistant solutions from Dark Matter.

The Empower LOS takes a task-based approach rather than a linear approach to automating loan production, allowing multiple processes to run concurrently with minimal lender intervention. By tapping employees only as needed to manage exceptions, the Empower LOS streamlines origination workflows, resulting in significant time and cost savings.

Under the agreement with Dark Matter, Shore United will use the Empower LOS and the AIVA AI virtual assistant solutions to leapfrog their business beyond their legacy technology and gain a competitive edge with customers.

“Shore United has transitioned to a more powerful platform that will propel them into the future, increasing their return on investment through improved productivity and offering price stability as the market picks up speed,” said Dark Matter SVP of Northeast Sales, Pete Micera.“We look forward to supporting Shore United's expedited implementation timeline so they can begin enjoying the value of our solutions quickly.”

“Investing in Dark Matter Technologies is an investment in our customers' homeownership journeys,” said Corey Galinsky, executive vice president at Shore United.“By adopting the Empower LOS and AIVA AI virtual assistants, we're embracing cutting-edge technology that will streamline our operations and elevate the experience we deliver to our borrowers. This partnership reinforces our commitment to making the mortgage process smoother and more efficient, helping our customers achieve their homeownership dreams with greater ease and confidence.”

About Shore United Bank:

Shore United Bank is a full-service community bank with a rich history dating to 1876. We offer innovative banking with the personal touch you expect from a community bank. We are built around the character of our people and committed to the success of our clients, communities, employees, and shareholders. For more information, visit .

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation, and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit .

