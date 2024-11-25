Omron Unveils Latest Version Of Its Table Tennis Playing Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Omron unveils latest version of its table playing robot

Omron , one of the world's largest industrial automation companies, says it plans to participate in Semicon Japan 2024 , which will be held on at Tokyo Big Sight, early next month.

At Semicon Stadium, where an interactive experience is offered by the SEMI Japan, the 9th generation of Omron's table tennis robot, Forpheus, the symbol of Omron's core technology, will make its global debut.

A feature exhibit at the Omron booth will be the CT-type X-ray automatic inspection system, which examines the soldering quality inside semiconductor packages and on mounting boards used in electric vehicles and data centers for generative AI applications.

Leveraging Omron's core technology of“Sensing & Control + Think”, Forpheus is a state-of-the-art robot designed to introduce and embody“the world of 'harmony' between humans and machines, where machines bring out human ability and creativity”, as envisioned by Omron.

Built with Omron's control devices, such as sensors, industrial robots, and controllers, the latest 9th-generation Forpheus upholds the concept that“Through mutual understanding, humans and machines can grow further”.

It proposes personalized conditions in real time for individuals to sustain longer rallies, based on the progress of the rally with the human player, conversations with the player, and player images.

To realize this function, this model is equipped with large language models (LLMs) for the first time.

Also new is the Vision-Language Interpreter (ViLaIn) technology developed by Omron SINIC X Corporation, which enables machines to verbalize information about the rally's progress, conversations, and player images, and input them into LLMs.

Visitors will experience a new dynamic where humans and machines engage in dialogue, with machines responding compassionately to humans.

Come see the CT-type X-ray automatic inspection system from the“VT-X Series” at Omron's booth.

Generative AI technology featured in the latest generation of Forpheus and smart devices supporting an advanced digital society cannot do without advanced semiconductors.

However, rapid technological innovation has made it increasingly difficult to produce non-defective products, making it imperative to improve yields.

Like Forpheus, the VT-X Series combines Omron's proprietary cameras, controllers, servo motors, and other products to deliver high-speed, high-precision X-ray inspection technology, enabling high-speed in-line inspection.

Furthermore, it automatically optimizes the setting of scanning conditions for inspection by utilizing proprietary AI technology.

The result is automated inspection programs, which were previously difficult to create without the expertise of experienced technicians.

In its long-term vision, Shaping the Future 2030, Omron says it is committed to“empowering people through automation”.