Madinaty Golf Club: Africa's Best Golf Course For 2Nd Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Madinaty Club has been named the Best Golf Course in Africa for the second consecutive year, according to the World Golf Awards. This accolade, announced at the awards ceremony on 22 November 2024 in Madeira, Portugal, follows the club's fourth consecutive win as Egypt's best golf course. The World Golf Awards is a leading global authority on recognising excellence in the golf industry.

Will Righton, Head of Courses at Madinaty Golf Club, accepted the awards on behalf of the club. Omar Hisham Talaat, CEO of Business Development at Talaat Moustafa Group, expressed his delight at the win. He stated that the achievement reflects Talaat Moustafa Group's commitment to developing world-class sports facilities within its urban projects.







“This outstanding achievement is a testament to Talaat Moustafa Group's commitment to establishing sports clubs within their urban projects, equipped with top-tier facilities and infrastructure meeting international standards,” Talaat said. He further highlighted the significance of this recognition in boosting sports tourism in Egypt and attracting global brands.“Such recognition strengthens Madinaty Golf Club's reputation as a leading global golf destination and plays a pivotal role in boosting sports tourism in Egypt by hosting international tournaments featuring the world's top players,” he added.“It has also attracted global brands to launch in Egypt.”







Righton emphasised the significance of the award, considering the extensive number of golf courses across the continent.“Winning the Best Golf Course in Africa for a second consecutive year is a significant addition to the club's accolades, particularly given the continent boasts over a thousand golf courses,” he remarked. He also noted that Madinaty Golf Club's nomination for“Best Clubhouse in the World,” a category including the top 16 golf clubs globally, represents a major accomplishment for Egyptian and African golf.







Josh North, General Manager of Madinaty Golf Club, attributed the club's success to its hosting of several international tournaments since its opening four years ago. These include the Asian Tour series, one of the largest global championships, and the Middle East and North Africa Golf Championship (MENA Tour), which featured 120 players from 35 countries.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and managed by Troon, a leading golf course management company, Madinaty Golf Course boasts an 18-hole course spanning 420,000 square metres and includes a nine-hole footgolf course – a unique feature among Egyptian courses.