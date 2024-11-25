Building Collaboration And Growing Talent: Global Future Leaders In Beijing

MENAFN - 3BL) When we received the email that the Global Future Leaders were heading to Beijing, excitement was off the charts. Between info sessions, visa appointments, and packing our bags, the was electric. We knew this trip wasn't just any trip-it was going to be the adventure of a lifetime, packed with new experiences and unforgettable memories.

Lenovo's Global Future Leaders Program is a dynamic five-year rotational experience, designed to give participants hands-on exposure to various roles across the company. Through these rotations, we can deepen our understanding of Lenovo's business and operations while honing our leadership skills through a mix of specialized training, both domestically and internationally.

And that brings me to why we were in Beijing. For the first time in the history of Lenovo's Global Future Leaders Program, participants from all over the world were gathered in one place! It was a truly special moment, and we were determined to make the most of it. The trip centered around our Building Collaboration training, designed to showcase how our unique skills and perspectives come together to drive teamwork and innovation.

The moment we arrived, we couldn't wait to meet the friends we'd only known through virtual calls (due to COVID-19), finally in person. Our excitement grew when we were greeted by the impressive rock-climbing wall in the building's foyer-naturally, we all stopped to snap some photos. On our first day, we were taken to the new Lenovo Global Learning Center, a cutting-edge space designed to foster learning and collaboration. This state-of-the-art facility was the ideal setting for our workshops and training sessions.

On our first day of training, we had the opportunity to think both 'inside the box' and 'outside the box' with our facilitator, Jimbo Clark. He guided us through exercises designed to shift our mindsets and create positive changes in both our personal and professional lives. The session helped us gain clarity on what truly matters to us, what we love about ourselves, how we show up for others, and whether we embrace risk in our decision-making.

On the second day of training, we dove into Lenovo's AI initiatives, learning directly from leaders who are driving these projects forward. We had the unique opportunity to ask questions and receive valuable advice from top executives during a leadership panel. It was an incredible experience to gain insights from those who have spent years at the company, hearing their perspectives on what they find most rewarding about their work. That evening, we had the opportunity to sit down for a traditional Chinese roundtable dinner with several executives, where we engaged in smaller, more intimate Q&A sessions with each of them.

We then took a day trip to Tianjin, another vibrant city in China, to explore Lenovo's Smart Manufacturing initiatives and visit one of the company's Future Centers. The experience was truly eye-opening, offering a deeper understanding of Lenovo's rich history and its leadership in technology and innovation. We gained valuable insights into the company's servers, supply chain operations, and how these advancements directly impact our everyday roles.

On our final day, we set out to explore the beauty of Beijing's summer with a group field trip. We toured two of the city's most iconic landmarks-the Forbidden City and the Temple of Heaven-checking off some major items from my bucket list. A few of us even made it to the Great Wall and the Summer Palace, creating unforgettable memories. It was a true bonding experience, the kind of trip you never want to end because the company was just that good.

Throughout the range of excursions and activities organized by the Global Future Leaders Program in Beijing, we gained far more than just cultural experiences-we developed a deeper understanding of how to truly collaborate as a global team. Being together in person allowed us to explore not just each other's job roles, but the varied perspectives and skills each of us brings to the table. The program gave us space to reflect on how we can leverage our diverse backgrounds and talents to drive future success, both individually and as a team.

We realized that effective collaboration goes beyond just working together; it's about understanding the strengths and approaches of others and finding ways to complement and enhance one another's contributions. This experience not only helped us bond on a personal level but also laid the foundation for stronger professional partnerships as we look ahead. The insights we gained will no doubt shape how we work as a cohesive, forward-thinking team in the future.

Last but certainly not least, a huge thank you to Joe and Lee for organizing such an unforgettable trip! Your hard work and coordination made this experience possible.

Watch the video above to see some fun moments from the trip.