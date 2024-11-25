Goddess Retreats Earns Triple Recognition At The Global Luxury Hotel Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BALI, INDONESIA, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Goddess Retreats proudly announces its remarkable achievement at the Global Luxury Hotel Awards 2024, earning three prestigious titles: Best Global Cultural Retreat, Best Global Wellbeing Retreat, and Best Global Women's Sanctuary. This recognition celebrates Goddess Retreats' dedication to providing transformative, culturally immersive, and sustainable wellness experiences for women.Renowned for its seamless blend of luxury, wellness, and cultural exploration, Goddess Retreats offers women the opportunity to reconnect with their inner selves amidst the breathtaking beauty of Bali. Situated on a tranquil hectare of rural land in Ubud, the retreat's serene setting is surrounded by lush rice paddies, vibrant butterflies, and birdsong. Its signature grass-roofed yoga shala, perched above a jungle river ravine, provides the perfect environment for reflection, renewal, and spiritual growth.Best Global Cultural RetreatGoddess Retreats immerses guests in the richness of Bali's cultural and spiritual heritage..Guests gain exclusive access to sacred sites, including temples and waterfalls, guided by local mangku (spiritual leaders), offering an authentic glimpse into Balinese spirituality..Creative activities such as batik painting, jewelry making, and other traditional crafts foster a deep connection to Bali's artisanal heritage..The retreat's authentic Balinese architecture incorporates handmade batik fabrics and cultural artifacts, such as intricately carved wood sculptures and stone statues, highlighting the island's artistic legacy.Best Global Wellbeing RetreatGoddess Retreats redefines wellness with a comprehensive approach that blends ancient traditions and modern innovations..Guests indulge in unlimited spa treatments, including Bali's famous floral and herbal baths, crafted with ingredients grown on-site in the retreat's permaculture gardens..Holistic healing is at the heart of the experience, with Ayurveda consultations, Traditional Chinese Medicine therapies, and traditional Balinese healing practices like reiki and blessing ceremonies..Cutting-edge biohacking therapies such as cryotherapy, red light therapy, and LED therapy enhance vitality and cellular regeneration..The retreat also offers facilities like ice plunge pools and saunas, enabling guests to benefit from contrast therapy to boost circulation, reduce inflammation, and promote relaxation.Best Global Women's SanctuaryAs a sanctuary exclusively for women, Goddess Retreats creates a safe, nurturing space for transformation and sisterhood..The retreat fosters a sense of community and connection, where women can bond and share their journeys in a supportive environment..Tailored experiences, from personalized wellness activities to unlimited spa indulgence, ensure every guest's needs are met with care and attention..Nestled in nature, the retreat provides an idyllic environment for relaxation, exploration, and self-reflection.Sustainability as a Core ValueSustainability is woven into every aspect of Goddess Retreats. From its permaculture agroforest, organic chicken coops, and bee houses to its eco-conscious designs featuring recycled Ulin wood and bamboo, the retreat demonstrates its commitment to environmental preservation and community connection. Guests can enjoy farm-to-table cuisine crafted from fresh produce harvested directly from the retreat's gardens, reinforcing its dedication to mindful living.Founder Chelsea Ross shared:“Our mission has always been to create an environment where women can reconnect with their empowered inner selves. These awards affirm the dedication of our team and the transformative power of our retreats. It is truly humbling to be recognized on such a global platform.”Since its founding in 2003, Goddess Retreats has evolved from Surf Goddess Retreats, the world's first women-only surf and yoga retreat, into a globally celebrated brand offering diverse programs such as Bali Goddess, Healing Goddess, and Fitness Goddess Retreats. Each retreat combines luxury, adventure, and spiritual transformation, inspiring women to celebrate their individuality and embrace holistic well-being.

