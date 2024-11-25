ISS National Lab Publication Highlights Groundbreaking Physical Science Research In Space

NSF Collaboration Opens New Avenues for Scientific Discovery Benefiting Humanity and Earth's

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A paper published in

Gravitational and Space Research

unveils insights gained from International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory-sponsored research on phenomena, fundamental physical processes involving momentum, energy, and mass transfer. Transport phenomena describe the ways in which heat and matter move through their surroundings, for example, how heat radiates from a stove or how a scent fills the room. Exploring these dynamics outside Earth's gravitational forces could lead to revolutionary advances in pharmaceuticals and other commercial applications.



The ISS National Lab gives researchers access to the space station's persistent microgravity setting to investigate transport phenomena in ways not possible in ground-based laboratories. Since 2016, the ISS National Lab and the U.S. National Science Foundation's (NSF) Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental, and Transport Systems (CBET) Division have partnered to support 43 projects (37 at the time the paper was published) across various scientific domains, such as heat transfer, combustion, and fluid dynamics. These NSF-funded projects have resulted in valuable scientific discoveries, demonstrating the power of partnerships between the ISS National Lab and government agencies to advance critical fundamental science.

"This latest publication highlights ways researchers have leveraged

microgravity to isolate and study fundamental physical phenomena typically obscured by gravity-induced forces," said lead author Phillip Irace, science program director of research and innovation for the ISS National Lab.

"Our collaboration with

NSF provides increased access to space to enable groundbreaking fundamental scientific research on the ISS in ways unattainable on Earth," he said. "For instance, the absence of sedimentation in microgravity allows us to study how small particles move under the influence of temperature or surface tension gradients. These findings can

advance applications such as drug delivery, biosensing, and thermal management technologies."

The publication details several key experiments, such as research on spherical cool diffusion flames and projects examining fluid dynamics in the absence of buoyancy. "This research paves the way for potential advances in combustion engine efficiency, energy production, and materials manufacturing," explained Shawn Stephens, senior payload operations project manager for the

ISS National Lab and a co-author of the paper.

"Our work on the

ISS allows us to push the boundaries of science," he said. "Completing these investigations has led to advancements that have the potential to significantly enhance various industries and improve life on Earth."

