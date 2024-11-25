“Cheecho The Magnificent Magico” Explores The Magic Of Friendship With Immigration As The Backdrop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cheecho the Magnificent Magico is a magical tale of a boy, a magician and their quest to bring the child's father home.

A boy discovers he has magic powers and befriends an old magician to help bring his father back home.

- Manuel Padilla Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A boy whose father has left out of fear of deportation, a down-and-out magician and magic are at the center of“Cheecho the Magnificent Magico,” a new middle-grade novel by author Manuel Padilla Jr.

“I wanted to add a new twist to the troubled child/old friend trope, so I set the story during the 1980s, a time when immigration was fraught with confusion. The circumstances surrounding Cheecho's father's departure are a very small plot element, while his ability to conjure magic makes for a fun, endearing adventure.”

Following his father's abrupt departure, 10-year-old Cheecho discovers he has magic powers. His feats include a flying pig, a crystal ball fish tank and magically appearing enchiladas. When he realizes magic might be the key to bringing his father home, he befriends“Mr. Magico,” a broken down magician, to help him learn the skills needed to bring his father back. Also, joining Cheecho in his journey are his trouble-making friends Sergio and Sara, his purple-haired grandmother“Abbey Irma” and a wise-cracking parrot Pepito.

Although the story could take place at any time, the '80s setting helped to create a classic environment for story-telling.

“I wanted to write something in a classic vein – during a time when children were free of electronic entrapments,” Padilla said.“Cheecho's friendship with the old magician is quite timeless, and the bond they develop helps them both to overcome their problems.”

“Cheecho the Magnificent Magico” received a 5-star award from Readers' Favorite Book Reviews, is published by Xlibris Publishing and is now available on Amazon , Barnesandnoble , Apple Books, Xlibris and other online booksellers.



Cheecho Cover Image:



Manuel Padilla Jr. has over 40 years of professional writing experience working as a newspaper reporter and editor; marketing, public relations and advertising professional; and public speaker. He can be found online at .

Manuel Padilla Jr

+1 818-298-0947

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Cheecho the Magnificent Magico Debut

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.