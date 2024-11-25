After SC Suggestion, CAQM Permits Hybrid Classes In Delhi-NCR Schools

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) allowed hybrid classes in Delhi-NCR schools, hours after the Supreme Court asked it to examine the grant of relaxation of actions in relation to educational institutions.

The CAQM said that state in Delhi-NCR shall ensure that all classes up to the 12th Standard are conducted in a“Hybrid” mode.

It observed that all the primary in Delhi and also those in other areas of NCR do not have capabilities or access for conducting classes purely in an mode.

The top court while asking the CAQM to consider relaxing curbs, said that a large number of students are being deprived of the facility of mid-day meals as the schools and anganwadis are closed or do not have the facilities to take benefit of online education.

"The residences of many students do not have air purifiers, and therefore, there may not be any difference between the children sitting at home and the children attending school. An appropriate decision shall be taken by the Commission on the above aspects immediately, even if a copy of this order is not available," it said.

Further, the apex court asked CAQM to decide on the continuation of the ban on conducting physical classes for Classes 10 and 12.

"We expect that a decision shall be taken by the Commission during the course of the day or, at the latest, by tomorrow morning so that it can be implemented. We make it clear that all other actions provided in stage IV shall be scrupulously implemented," the SC said.

Moreover, the Supreme Court ordered the Commission for Air Quality Management to immediately initiate action against the defaulting officers and entities who have made no earnest effort to implement Stage IV of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) in the national capital and adjoining states.

It said that unless the top court is satisfied that there is a consistent downward trend of the Air Quality Index (AQI), it cannot permit relaxation of stage IV norms.

The public interest litigation (PIL) relating to control of pollution will be heard next on Thursday.