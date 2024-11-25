Berlin Says DHL Crash Could Have Had Outside Involvement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Fiuggi: Germany's foreign Monday said the deadly crash of a cargo plane near the Lithuanian capital's airport could have been an accident or a "hybrid incident" with outside involvement.

"We must now seriously ask ourselves whether this was an accident or whether it was another hybrid incident," Annalena Baerbock told reporters at a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Italy, alluding to the recent severing of cables in the Baltic Sea that officials have said could have been sabotage.

DHL cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing one

