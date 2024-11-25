Berlin Says DHL Crash Could Have Had Outside Involvement
11/25/2024 2:55:07 PM
AFP
Fiuggi: Germany's foreign Minister Monday said the deadly crash of a cargo plane near the Lithuanian capital's airport could have been an accident or a "hybrid incident" with outside involvement.
"We must now seriously ask ourselves whether this was an accident or whether it was another hybrid incident," Annalena Baerbock told reporters at a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Italy, alluding to the recent severing of cables in the Baltic Sea that officials have said could have been sabotage.
