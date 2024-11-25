Lusail International Circuit To Host F2 Showdown

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the premier feeder series for Formula 1, Formula 2 serves as the ultimate testing ground for young drivers aspiring to reach the pinnacle of motorsport.

The 2024 season has already provided thrilling races and fierce competition, showcasing the immense talent pool vying for a coveted spot in F1.

As the 2024 season unfolds, the Lusail International Circuit (LIC) stands ready to play a crucial role in the championship.

Set to host one of the final rounds of the Formula 2 calendar, LIC will provide these aspiring drivers with a challenging proving ground as they vie for glory and seek to catch the eye of Formula 1 team principals.

Gabriel Bortoleto leads the championship with 169.5 points, showing consistency across various circuits. Isack Hadjar follows closely, just 4.5 points behind, with notable victories in Saudi Arabia and Belgium. Zane Maloney holds third place with 135 points, starting strong in Bahrain but facing some inconsistency since. Paul Aron is fourth with 133 points, demonstrating excellent qualifying performances throughout the season.

As the championship heats up, all eyes are turning to the upcoming round at LIC in Qatar. With its mix of high-speed turns and a 1.068 km straight, it will push the F2 grid to its limits.

A support event during the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 from 29 November to December 1, 2024, F2 will typically feature a sprint race on Saturday, 30 November and a feature race on Sunday, December first.

This round is not just about championship points; it's a chance for these young drivers to impress F1 team principals and scouts, potentially securing a future in Formula 1.

These young drivers are not just racing for victories; they are auditioning for a potential seat in Formula 1, where every overtake, every fastest lap, and every strategic decision is scrutinised by F1 team principals and talent scouts.

21-year-old Zane Maloney exemplifies exceptional talent in F2.

However, in a move highlighting the complex career decisions drivers face, Maloney has signed with Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler for the upcoming Formula E World Championship.

This electric racing series offers an alternative path for talented drivers.

Maloney will race in the Qatar round at LIC, adding intrigue to the event, but will miss the Abu Dhabi finale due to Formula E commitments.

His transition from F2 to Formula E showcases the diverse opportunities available to skilled drivers, even without an immediate Formula 1 seat.

The importance of Formula 2 in motorsport is undeniable.

Its spec chassis and engine formula emphasise driver skill and team strategy developments in the driver market highlight F2's role as a crucial stepping stone to Formula 1.

Mercedes' signing of rookie Kimi Antonelli as George Russell's teammate for 2025, replacing Lewis Hamilton, demonstrates the high regard for talented F2 drivers.

On the other hand, Oliver James Bearman, at just 19, is another rising star who, while competing in F2 for Prema Racing, is also serving as a reserve driver for Ferrari and Haas in F1.

This dual role exemplifies the close relationship between the two series and the rapid career progression possible for exceptional F2 drivers.

The success of these drivers underscores F2's effectiveness in preparing drivers for F1, including adapting to evolving technology and bridging the gap between feeder series and top-tier racing.

Consequently, the 2024 season has seen the introduction of a revised wing almost inspired by the Japan Super Formula Series, a lighter steering coupled with a thinner steering wheel and adjustable brake pressure all mounted on a new Dallara F2 chassis designed to more closely mimic the handling characteristics of current Formula 1 cars.

This update, along with a more powerful 620 horsepower Mecachrome engine, has not only raised the bar for driver performance but also concerns over the engine's reliability.

The increased power output, combined with the challenge of managing tire degradation, provides an excellent preview of the multitasking skills required at the F1 level.

For fans of motorsport, Formula 2 offers a unique opportunity to witness the stars of tomorrow in action today.

The raw talent on display, coupled with the intensity of wheel-to-wheel racing, makes for captivating viewing and allows enthusiasts to form early allegiances.

As the season heads into its final rounds, the pressure on the leading drivers will only intensify. Bortoleto, Hadjar, Maloney, and Aron will need to maintain their focus and continue to deliver top performances if they hope to clinch the title.

Meanwhile, the chasing pack, including the likes of Jak Crawford and Andrea Antonelli, will be pushing hard to make late-season surges up the standings.

Do not miss this opportunity to witness the future stars of Formula 1 in action. Purchase your tickets for the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 and experience the thrill of both F1 and F2 racing at the spectacular Lusail International Circuit.