Qatar News Agency To Participate In Global Media Congress In Abu Dhabi

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) will participate in the 3rd Global Congress, which will kick off Tuesday, in Abu Dhabi, the UAE under the slogan "Envision, Engage, Empower," with the attendance of an elite group of leaders, content creators, experts, and media professionals from worldwide.

Director-General of QNA HE Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi will lead QNA's delegation at the conference.

The three-day will highlight the latest trends in the news industry, including the transformative impact of AI technologies and new business models reshaping the media sector, and "diversity and inclusion in media production" with an analysis of recent trends in different content platforms.

In addition, the congress will discuss the opportunities and challenges facing content creators in light of the rapid digital transformation.

The Global Media Congress will feature a series of interactive sessions that showcase the latest media technologies, in addition to workshops and discussion panels that aim to enhance innovation, support the professional development of participants, and discuss key media issues and trends.

The congress will also include an exhibition that will showcase cutting-edge technologies, innovative products, and services from leading international and local brands, as well as promising start-ups.