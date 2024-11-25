Latham & Watkins Launches Data And Technology Transactions Job Simulation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Latham's tenth Forage program offers law students and community members hands-on experience with complex data and transactions.



NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce the launch of the Data and Transactions Job Simulation with Forage, the latest offering in the firm's job simulation series. The simulation offers participants the opportunity to advise on the hypothetical terms of a service agreement for a technology client, while gaining insight into Latham's expertise in data and technology transactions.

Participants will hone key skills involved in handling data and technology transactions as they complete simulated tasks advising their hypothetical client, a technology company with unique service offerings. As participants move through the modules, they will review the client's terms of service agreement, develop questions specific to their business, identify potential legal issues, and edit the terms of service,

"This job simulation provides aspiring lawyers with an opportunity to step into the shoes of a data and technology transactions lawyer, helping a hypothetical client to develop strategies to protect and make maximum use of their data and IP assets," said Gail Crawford, Global Chair of Latham's Data & Technology Transactions Practice and Co-Chair of Latham's Privacy & Cyber Practice. "We designed this program to provide the next generation of lawyers real-world experience that they can apply in practice."

"Geography, background, and financial means are common limitations faced by individuals interested in embarking on a legal career," said Michèle Penzer, Global Chair of Latham's Recruiting Committee. "Our virtual job simulations provide everyone the opportunity to gain practical experience and a foundational understanding of the practice of law. We are incredibly proud to inspire the next generation of lawyers and leaders."

To date, nearly 90,000 individuals, across 170 countries, have participated in Latham's virtual job simulations. Nearly 40% of participants are first-generation professionals.

The Data and Technology Transactions Job Simulation is the tenth program the firm has launched on Forage, an innovative, open-access platform connecting users with companies and law firms. The program joins Latham Job Simulations for Antitrust & Competition , Banking , Capital Markets , Emerging Companies , Intellectual Property Litigation , Mergers & Acquisitions , Pro Bono , Restructuring & Special Situations , and White Collar Defense & Investigations . Each simulation immerses participants in navigating legal issues in a transaction or litigation matter.

Latham's Data & Technology Transactions Practice helps clients negotiate their most complex and important technology contracts and alliances, develop secure and compliant platforms and products, and realize the maximum value of their data and IP assets. The award-winning group brings together the deep technical and regulatory experience and industry-focused commercial sensibility of a boutique practice combined with the global reach and depth of a first-tier global law firm. To learn more about career opportunities, visit lwcareers.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw )

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

