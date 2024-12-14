Must-Watch OTT Premieres In US: Netflix's Ronny Chieng Special & The Six Triple Eight, Disney+'S Will Trent & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several exciting new shows, documentaries, and dramas are hitting popular streaming platforms next week. From stand-up comedy specials to gripping dramas and powerful stories inspired by real-life events, here's everything you can look forward to from December 16 through December 22.
Next Week's OTT Highlights: Netflix brings Ronny Chieng's sharp stand-up special Love to Hate It, Julia's Stepping Stones - a heartfelt documentary on Julia Reichert's journey, and The Six Triple Eight, a gripping war drama by Tyler Perry. Disney+ premieres Will Trent, a thrilling crime drama, while The Dragon Prince returns with its epic Season 7 adventure.
December 17, 2024: Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy, Stand-Up
Director: Cameron Barnett
Stars: Ronny Chieng
Synopsis: Ronny Chieng brings his sharp wit to this stand-up special as he explores topics like IVF, online debates, generational divides, and the chaos of men's self-help movements. This multi-night sold-out show offers a mix of laughter and clever commentary on modern life.
December 18, 2024: Julia's Stepping Stones
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Documentary, Biography
Director: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
Synopsis: This documentary follows Julia Reichert's journey to becoming a celebrated filmmaker, exploring her upbringing, career milestones, and pivotal insights into the women's movement and working-class stories.
December 18, 2024: Will Trent (TV Series)
Platform: Disney+
Genre: Drama, Crime
Synopsis: Will Trent, a brilliant agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is navigating a new romantic relationship while battling demons from his past. His life takes a turn when a missing college student case leads to conflicts with his mentor and supervisor.
December 19, 2024: Virgin River (Season 6)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romance, Drama
Director: Sue Tenney, Andy Mikita, Gail Harvey
Synopsis: Melinda Monroe settles into small-town life as a nurse practitioner in Virgin River. Season 6 promises more romance, drama, and personal struggles as she adjusts to the complexities of her new environment and relationships.
