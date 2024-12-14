Ukraine's Air Force Pilot Killed In Action
Date
12/14/2024 3:09:58 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A pilot of the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine was killed during a combat mission.
This was reported by the Air Force Command on facebook , Ukrinform saw.
"Today, a young Ukrainian pilot of the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force, who fought against the invaders in the hottest areas of the front, did not return from a combat mission," the Command stated.
The Air Force emphasized that Ukrainian tactical aviation pilots operate at the limits of their capabilities, utilizing all available foreign-made weaponry. Pilots carry out strikes under conditions of active enemy resistance, often having to enter zones controlled by hostile air defenses and endure high G-forces during dangerous missions.
Read also:
Ukrainian actor Yakiv Tkachenko
killed in action on frontline
The Command urged Ukrainians to continue supporting the Defense Forces, as the war persists.
"...honor those who gave the most precious thing for the future of our children! Our freedom and independence come at a high price. We need sufficient resources and weapons and more decisiveness from our partners to achieve a just peace in Ukraine! We will definitely avenge every Ukrainian whose heart stopped beating because of Russia's senseless war of aggression...," the Air Force added.
As reported by Ukrinform, in August, Air Force pilot Oleksii Mes was killed while repelling a massive Russian missile and air strike.
MENAFN14122024000193011044ID1108993315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.