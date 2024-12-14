Amit Shah To Chair J&K Security Meet On Dec 19

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will join the discussions to review strategies for maintaining peace and stability in the Union Territory. Other prominent attendees include National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Chief of Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, senior army officials, Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and top officers from Jammu and Kashmir, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.

This meeting comes nearly five months after Amit Shah last chaired a similar security review in June. The agenda will revisit strategies like the“area domination plan” and“zero terror plan,” which have been successfully implemented in the Kashmir valley. Shah has previously urged security agencies to adopt these measures in the Jammu region as well.

The meeting holds significant importance as the Central Government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to combating terrorism using innovative approaches. Shah has repeatedly emphasized a“zero-tolerance policy” against terrorism and called for seamless coordination among security agencies to identify and address vulnerabilities effectively.

Officials anticipate that the upcoming discussions will reinforce efforts to ensure quick, coordinated responses to threats and enhance safety measures in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah's directives have consistently highlighted the importance of a mission-driven approach to achieving long-term peace and stability in the region.

