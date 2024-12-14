Amit Shah To Chair J&K Security Meet On Dec 19
Date
12/14/2024 3:13:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead a high-level security meeting in the national capital on December 19. Official sources confirmed that the meeting will focus on key security issues, particularly concerning Jammu and Kashmir.
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will join the discussions to review strategies for maintaining peace and stability in the Union Territory. Other prominent attendees include National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Chief of army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, senior army officials, Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and top officers from Jammu and Kashmir, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.
ADVERTISEMENT
This meeting comes nearly five months after Amit Shah last chaired a similar security review in June. The agenda will revisit strategies like the“area domination plan” and“zero terror plan,” which have been successfully implemented in the Kashmir valley. Shah has previously urged security agencies to adopt these measures in the Jammu region as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
The meeting holds significant importance as the Central Government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to combating terrorism using innovative approaches. Shah has repeatedly emphasized a“zero-tolerance policy” against terrorism and called for seamless coordination among security agencies to identify and address vulnerabilities effectively.
Officials anticipate that the upcoming discussions will reinforce efforts to ensure quick, coordinated responses to threats and enhance safety measures in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah's directives have consistently highlighted the importance of a mission-driven approach to achieving long-term peace and stability in the region.
Read Also
HM Amit Shah Inaugurates 59th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2024 In Bhubaneswar
Violence In J&K Down By 70%: Amit Shah
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14122024000215011059ID1108993335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.