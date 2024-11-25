Parker Waichman LLP Files E. Coli Lawsuit Against Grimmway Farms In California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, in collaboration with The Drakulich Firm, APLC, has filed a lawsuit against Grimmway Farms on behalf of a California resident who was hospitalized after consuming organic carrots contaminated with E. coli O12. The lawsuit was filed on November 22, 2024 in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Sonoma.

The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff purchased Grimmway Farms' organic carrots from a local Safeway store in September 2024. After consuming the carrots, he began experiencing severe symptoms, including high fever and nausea. Despite hoping his symptoms would resolve, his condition worsened, leading him to seek medical treatment at a local hospital, where he was admitted.

"Our client has suffered immensely due to what we allege is negligence on the part of Grimmway Farms."

Thereafter, he learned that he had tested positive for E. coli O121:H9. Further medical evaluation revealed he had also sustained life-threatening injuries, including, but not limited to, an aortic aneurysm.

The E. coli lawsuit follows a nationwide investigation into an outbreak of E. coli O121 infections linked to organic whole and baby carrots from Grimmway Farms. To date, 39 confirmed cases of illness have been reported across 18 states, with 15 hospitalizations and one death. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) anticipate that these numbers may increase as the investigation continues.

"Shiga toxin-producing E. coli like O121 can have devastating effects, especially on vulnerable populations," said Jerrold S. Parker of Parker Waichman LLP, one of the attorneys handling the case. "Our client has suffered immensely due to what we allege is negligence on the part of Grimmway Farms."

"This lawsuit serves as a powerful reminder that consumer safety cannot be compromised," said

Raymond C. Silverman

of Parker Waichman LLP. "Companies like

Grimmway Farms have a responsibility to ensure that the products they bring to market are safe for consumption. We are dedicated to advocating for consumers nationwide and to securing just compensation for our client and others affected by this recall."

About the E. coli O121 Carrot Outbreak

The FDA and CDC have traced an E. coli O121 outbreak to Grimmway Farms' organic carrots. Interviews with affected individuals revealed that 26 out of 27 had consumed carrots prior to falling ill. Additional cases are expected.

E. coli O121 is a Shiga toxin-producing bacterium that can cause severe and potentially life-threatening illnesses. Symptoms often include bloody diarrhea, severe abdominal cramps, and nausea. In some cases, especially among the elderly and young children, the infection can lead to Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), a serious condition that can result in kidney failure, and other significant injuries.

Parker Waichman LLP Offers Legal Assistance to Victims of Grimmway Farms E. coli Outbreak

Parker Waichman LLP is offering legal claims assistance and free consultations to individuals affected by the Grimmway Farms E. coli outbreak. Those who believe they may have been impacted are encouraged to contact the firm to have their legal questions answered, discuss the claims process, and explore all available legal options for seeking compensation due to harm caused by Grimmway Farms' E. coli contamination.

Contact Information:



Parker Waichman LLP



Toll-Free:

1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529)



Email: [email protected] Website:



About Parker Waichman LLP

Parker Waichman LLP is a national law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of consumers and victims of corporate negligence. With decades of experience in product liability litigation, the firm has successfully represented thousands of clients across the United States and has recovered billions of dollars in jury verdicts, awards, and settlements. Parker Waichman LLP is committed to ensuring that food manufacturers, distributors, and retailers uphold the highest safety standards to protect public health.

About The Drakulich Firm, APLC

Based in San Diego, The Drakulich Firm, APLC specializes in representing individuals seriously harmed by negligence and wrongful actions. The firm is dedicated to seeking justice for victims and ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve.

For media inquiries or more information on the

E. coli outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Melanie H. Muhlstock or Raymond C. Silverman directly at (516) 466-6500.

