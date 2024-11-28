Kuwait Moi Begins Installing AI Cameras To Monitor Traffic Regulations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Interior (MoI) has announced the instalment of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) cameras to enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations across Kuwait.

The ministry said in a press release on Thursday that this came in accordance with the directives of the Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Al-Saud Al-Sabah.

The ministry called on all motorists to comply with road safety regulations, as this comprehensive approach to traffic monitoring aims to reduce dangerous driving behaviors and improve overall road safety in Kuwait. (end)

