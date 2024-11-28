Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (November 28-30, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: There are so many things happening in and around Doha this weekend! There is Formula 1 that is nearing its thrilling conclusion and performances by various artists at the circuit main stage in the coming days. Adding to that excitement is the epic and much-awaited clash of the legendary players of and FC happening tonight. Let's not forget Qatar Foundation's Al Ghorrah that celebrates literature, heritage and arts.

Read on for details on each event that promises to make your weekend vibrant and exciting. Happy Weekend!

Qatar Foundation's Al Ghorrah

November 28 to December 2, 5pm to 10 pm

Oxygen Park

Click here for Tickets

Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts will create a vibrant space for celebrating the richness of Arab-Islamic heritage at Education City's Oxygen Park. The one-day entry tickets are priced at QR50 for adults and QR35 for children under 14, while specialised workshop will cost QR200. The venue will host musical performances, poetry readings and theatrical performance for children and adults. Specialised workshops on calligraphy, miniature painting, story telling workshops will also be organised. More details: Read here

Legends El Clasico: Barcelona va Real Madrid

November 28, Kick off at 7pm, Gate opens at 5pm

Khalifa International Stadium

Football legends such as Ronaldinho, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, David Villa will roll back years tonight in Doha as they play for their clubs - Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at Khalifa International Stadium. The first of the two matches between the veterans will be played here, while the other one in Tokyo on December 15.

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2024

November 29-December 1, 2024

Lusail International Circuit

Click here for tickets

It is that time of the year awaited by region's motorsport fans again, as the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2024 gets ready to speed into Lusail International Circuit (LIC) this Friday, for three days of world-class racing and entertainment. If you haven't grabbed your tickets already then snap them quick as this is one of the hotly-anticipated penultimate race of the 2024 Formula 1 season. Iconic Lebanese singer Myriam Fares will headline the circuit's main stage in a post race show on Friday, while global pop icons Maroon 5 will set the stage on fire on Sunday bringing this year's GP to a breath-taking finale.

More details: Read here

F1 Fan Zone

November 29-December 1, 2024

2:30pm to 7:30pm (Friday), 6pm to 10pm (Saturday) and from 8pm (Sunday)

Barahat Msheireb, Msheireb Downtown Doha

An official F1 Fan Zone, featuring live screenings of all racing sessions, including practice runs, qualifying rounds, sprint race and Sunday's main event, will operate in the heart of Doha.

Visitors to the fan zone will experience the thrill of Formula 1 through state-of-the-art racing simulators and an engaging RC car track. The venue will showcase an impressive display of classic and modern racing cars, while a dedicated entertainment area will feature live DJ performances throughout the evening.

More details: Read here

Katara Dhow Festival

November 28 - December 7, 2024

Katara

The 14th edition of one of the most prominent cultural festival celebrating the maritime heritage of the Gulf countries will begin with the participation of various countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, India, Tanzania, Iran and Palestine. A full line of distinctive activities and events will be held on Thursdays and Fridays of each week.

More details: Read here

Qatar International Art Festival Opens

Until November 30, 2024, 10am to 10pm

Katara Hall, Building No 12

Over 350 artists from 70 countries in addition to 1,000 exhibitors in painting and sculpture exhibition are part of the festival this year. The festival includes workshop, master classes, live painting symposium, fashion show and more. The day wise schedule can be found here

Exhibition of Hanbok: "Traditional Korean Clothing & Korea-Qatar 50th Anniversary photos"

Picture by Salim Matramkot / The Peninsula

Until December 10, 2024

Katara, Building 47, Gallery 1

Visitors to this exhibition can explore over 20 authentic Hanbok, the traditional clothing of Korea, that have been flown from Seoul to be showcased here. Hanbok is a cultural clothing that dates back more than 2,000 years to the Three Kingdoms period (1st century BC-7th century AD). Apart from the traditional wear, the venue also features Qatar-Korea 50th anniversary photos.

Qatar Luxury Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition

Until December 2, 2024

Medina Centrale, Pearl Qatar

Over 70 classic automobiles are showcased at the fifth edition of the Classic Cars Exhibition, some of which are valued at upto 1million dollar. The event will recognise 18 winners in total for best-preserved cars, and the best overall vehicle in the show. Participants include collectors from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

More details: Read here

M7 Pop-Up

Until November 30, 2024

Gallery 2, M7, Msheireb Downtown Doha

A curated selection of 28 brands - some popular and a few promising talents - from Qatar and the MENA region are part of a pop-up event with the theme 'The Edit' is ongoing at M7. Womenswear brands on display will include Marpholio (Qatar), 1309 Studios (Qatar), Mona Alshebil (Saudi Arabia), LIN (Qatar), Maryam Al Malki (Qatar), Chi-ka (UAE), Jabador (Qatar/Morocco), Maison Sara Chraibi (Morocco). Visitors can explore an inspiring showcase of across-category collections including ready-to-wear, eveningwear, abayas, and accessories.

More details: Read here

Winter Bazaar at Heenat Salma

Until December 2, 2024; 3pm to 9:30pm

Heenat Salma Farm

Heenat Salma farm has organised a lively celebration of creativity, culture, and engaging family-friendly activities at their Winter Bazaar. The venue will also host hands-on workshops and a children's zone organising engaging activities everyday.

More details: Read here