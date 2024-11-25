New Record Set: The World's Largest Single-Volume Book Takes The Spotlight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

At 1.6 million words in print and 2.3 millions words when including digital content, the Master Collection is three times the length of the 66 of the Holy Bible.

The Master Collection features a triple-column layout, lay-flat design, and quality, high-contrast paper that is equally thick to minimize bleed-through while marking and taking notes

The Holy Bible, apocryphal works, and ancient history all rolled into one

At three times the length of the Holy Bible, The 210-Book LSV Master Collection exceeds the current Guinness World Record holder, In Search of Lost Time.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The project began in early 2018: a modern, literal translation of the Holy Bible and major revision of the classic 19th-century translation by renowned Scottish translator Robert Young. It then expanded to include similar translation principles applied to 100 apocryphal books, including the Deuterocanon, pseudepigrapha, Apostolic Fathers, and Early Church writings. And now, after nearly seven years, the project has reached its zenith with the inclusion of modern translations of key works of Josephus and Eusebius.Taken together, these 210 books, including the entire Old and New Testaments of the Bible, are now available in a single-volume collection, which is, by word count, three times the length of the standard 66 books of the Bible and larger than the current single-volume Guinness World Record holder, In Search of Lost Time, by Marcel Proust.The 210-Book Master Collection is the apparent affirmative answer to the question, "What if you could hold an entire theological library of works in the palms of your hands?" The collection includes the complete volumes of the LSV Holy Bible, The Complete Apocrypha (a repeat bestseller), and Ancient Historia: the definitive collection of Judeo-Christian works from the earliest centuries.Premium paperback and hardcover editions seemingly include 165 complete and unabridged books in print, plus digital access to 45 books of ancient Judeo-Christian history, making this the largest single-volume Bible with apocrypha ever published (in fact, the largest of any book mass published for that matter, when comparing word count).Translated over a period of seven years using principles of formal equivalence, these major revisions of older works have, for the first time, been translated into contemporary and easy-to-read English, making them accessible to everyone.While the Master Collection doesn't seek to expand the canon of Scripture, it does include, for reference sake, virtually all of the other canon material found in other Christian traditions, including much of the material from the Catholic, Orthodox, and Ethiopian Bibles . But that is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg, as dozens upon dozens of other works are included in unabridged fashion. Introductory materials and extensive companion content, including nearly 200 videos that the reader can interact with, are also included.

