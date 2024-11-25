Emirates Appoints Khalid Al Zarooni Vice President Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Emirates, the world's largest international airline, has appointed Khalid Al Zarooni as Vice President of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of the recent commercial appointments across key markets in the Middle East and Africa.

In his new role, Khalid will manage the airline's commercial operations, drive business growth and lead its strategic initiatives across the country, while also enhancing the customer experience for travelling to and from Emirates' four gateways in the Kingdom.

A UAE National and an alumnus of The University of Wolverhampton, Khalid has been with Emirates since 2006, playing a critical role in cultivating strategic commercial relationships in key markets across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Cyprus, Greece, Tanzania, Morocco, and most recently, Kuwait and Iraq.

Khalid Al Zarooni said,“I am thrilled to take on this new role. We have been serving travellers from Saudi Arabia since 1989 and it is one of our key markets, not just regionally, but also globally. I look forward to using my knowledge and experience gained across the other markets I have led and working closely with our local on-ground teams to further strengthen our footprint in the Kingdom, while delivering an unparalleled travel experience.”

Emirates currently operates 72 weekly flights to all four gateways in Saudi Arabia, using a mix of B777s and A380s. This includes triple-daily flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam, and one-daily flight to Medina.

This year Emirates has further invested in its operations to the Kingdom, as part of its commitment to deliver an enhanced travel experience for passengers flying in and out of Saudi Arabia. In July, Emirates launched its dedicated, US$ 5.4 million premium lounge at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, allowing passengers to relax and unwind before their flight. In October, Emirates deployed its recently refurbished four-class Boeing 777 to Riyadh, making it the airline's first regional destination to welcome the aircraft featuring the all-new Business Class and Premium Economy cabins, further elevating the experience for both business and leisure travellers. Starting 22 November, Emirates has also deployed retrofitted Boeing 777s on its two daily flights to Dammam.

