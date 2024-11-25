Emirates Unveils Bold A380 Livery Celebrating AC Milan's 125Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 25 November 2024: Emirates, the Official Airline Partner and Principal Partner of AC Milan, has unveiled a bold A380 livery emblazoned with the club's trademark colours, celebrating the Rossoneri's 125 year-legacy of excellence and generational impact on global football.

Both sides of the Emirates A380's fuselage have been adorned with vibrant red and black stripes, taking inspiration from AC Milan's logo. The Club's official badge, displaying Milan's flag alongside the ACM acronym and founding year, are seamlessly emblazoned right next to the 'Milan 125' wordmark. Flanking the design on the other side is the silhouette of a player in the Club's Emirates 'Fly Better' jersey kicking a football in mid-air, symbolizing the spirit of ambition and innovation of the partnership between AC Milan and Emirates



AC Milan fans around the world will have the chance to spot the special livery featuring their favourite club as it flies across the airline's network starting from 26 November.



Emirates' AC Milan 125th Anniversary A380 livery was fully designed, produced and installed in-house by the Emirates Engineering Aircraft Appearance Centre teams.

Emirates first signed a sponsorship agreement with AC Milan in September 2007. The following year, the relationship was elevated to Top Institutional Sponsor. The prestigious jersey sponsor deal first featured during the 2010/2011 season, connecting Emirates to a loyal legion of over 500 million Rossoneri fans all over the world. Since then, Emirates has been visible on AC Milan jerseys during official matches and competitive fixtures, with close to 1000 goals scored by players donning the airline's shirt branding.

Emirates' special livery stands as a bold testament to AC Milan's rich heritage and global influence as the Club celebrates its 125th anniversary. This unique collaboration not only honours the Rossoneri's history but also symbolizes the enduring strength of a partnership rooted in shared values of innovation, tradition, and excellence. Together, AC Milan and Emirates continue to inspire a new generation of fans, uniting the past, present, and future under one shared vision.