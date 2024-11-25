(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lavender Coffee Boutique Announces Certified Mold-Free Coffee After Rigorous Third-Party Testing

- Lindsey SozioDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lavender Coffee Boutique is proud to announce that their coffee blends and hemp infused blends have officially passed rigorous third-party mold testing and are now certified Mold-Free. In response to growing concerns around mold in coffee, especially in light of online commentary, Lavender Coffee Boutique is committed to ensuring that their customers enjoy the cleanest, safest, and highest-quality coffee possible.At Lavender Coffee Boutique, they go beyond industry standards to offer coffee that is both safe and exceptional in flavor. While some coffee may be at risk of mold growth, high-quality specialty coffees like those at Lavender Coffee Boutique are carefully sourced and processed to ensure a clean, mold-free product.As highlighted by research, molds and mycotoxins like ochratoxin are only a concern in coffees with improper storage or higher water activity (Aw) levels, which are rarely found in specialty coffee. The vast majority of Lavender's coffees fall well below these critical thresholds, ensuring that they are both safe and delicious.Lavender Coffee Boutique takes every step to create a coffee experience that is not only delicious but also gentle on the body and the planet. Through small-batch roasting and a controlled farm-to-cup process, they ensure that each cup of coffee is made from sustainably sourced, premium specialty beans. Lavender Coffee Boutique's commitment to quality, transparency, and customer health is reflected in their Mold-Free Certification.What Makes Lavender Coffee Boutique Stand Out:-Third-Party Tested for Mold: Their blends and hemp infused coffees undergo rigorous third-party mold testing through Anresco Labs , a trusted industry leader in food and beverage testing, to guarantee that it is free from harmful contaminants.-Clean and Gentle Roasts: All roasts are specifically crafted to be gentle and low in acidity, making them easier on the stomach compared to traditional bolder coffees.-Soft, Smooth Profile: With an emphasis on quality, Lavender Coffee Boutique's roasts deliver a softer, smoother profile that's free from harsh, bitter aftertastes.-Sustainably Sourced: Their beans are sourced from ethical, sustainable farms dedicated to environmentally friendly practices.-Small Batch Roasted: Lavender CB ensures the freshest, highest quality coffee by roasting in small batches, which allows for greater control over each roast.-Farm to Cup: From green bean sourcing to the final packaging, Lavender CB controls every step of the coffee journey, ensuring premium quality from farm to your cup.“We're proud to offer coffee that not only tastes incredible but is also good for our customers' health,” said Lindsey Sozio, Founder of Lavender Coffee Boutique.“Our customers are passionate about coffee that aligns with their values, and now, with our Mold-Free certification, they can rest assured that our coffee is clean, safe, and crafted with care.”Lavender Coffee Boutique invites coffee lovers everywhere to experience the difference of clean, certified mold-free coffee. Whether you're looking for a smoother, low-acid option that's gentle on your stomach or seeking to support sustainably sourced, small-batch roasted coffee, Lavender Coffee Boutique delivers quality and peace of mind in every cup.About Lavender Coffee BoutiqueLavender Coffee Boutique is a renowned Denver coffee shop, roaster, and online retailer dedicated to providing high-quality, sustainable coffee that's easy on the stomach and full of flavor. Their mission is to offer a unique coffee experience with a focus on clean, mold-free beans, low-acid roasts, and a soft, smooth profile. From farm to cup, Lavender CB prioritizes ethical sourcing, small-batch roasting, and the well-being of their customers.

