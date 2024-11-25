BIMINI HEALTH TECH WINS UNITED STATES 510K CLEARANCE FOR NEXT GENERATION PRP TECHNOLOGY

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimini Tech has received United States 510k Class II clearance for its groundbreaking Platelet-Rich Plasma ("PRP") preparation technology, the Float PRP .



Healeon Float PRP Video

Healeon Float PRP

The

Float PRP

system provides rapid and efficient concentration of platelets and growth factors from whole blood to generate PRP for use at the point of care. The Float's co-polymer technology enables the separation of PRP into customizable platelet concentrations while emphasizing

simplicity and speed, optimizing workflow, and enhancing convenience for medical professionals without sacrificing performance and platelet recovery.

Bradford A. Conlan, CEO of Bimini Health Tech, highlighted the strategic importance of the U.S. clearance, stating,

"The Float PRP furthers our commitment to develop best-in-class technologies while simultaneously strengthening our existing strategic partnerships."

Jeff Greiner, Chief Commercial Officer of Bimini Health Tech, emphasized the innovation behind the Float PRP system, stating,

"The Float PRP technology is unlike any technology currently on the market with a tuned density float that enables precise separation of the RBC contaminates from the platelet concentrates without sacrificing platelet recovery, overcoming significant challenges in platelet preparation known to other tube technologies that incorporate a separator – the customization of platelet concentration levels similar to those of double spin systems, while maintaining a simple workflow that is known to a gel separator, is a game-changer. This highlights the system's unique ability to streamline the

PRP preparation process, setting it apart from existing solutions by combining advanced customization with operational efficiency."

ABOUT BIMINI HEALTH TECH

Founded in 2013, Bimini Health Tech is a global leader in the women's health market. Backed by decades of experience, Bimini is dedicated to developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative products that offer premium patient and physician solutions. Our portfolio includes the Puregraft® Adipose Filtration Systems, Essence Acellular Dermal MatrixTM, and Serene Breast Implants®, as well as Healeon PRP®, Supported by over 100 patents, 20 device clearances and approvals, and over 25 scientific publications, Bimini's products have been utilized in over 1.5 million procedures worldwide.

Learn more at

SOURCE Bimini Health Tech

