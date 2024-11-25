COP29 Marks Complete Implementation Of Article 6 Under Paris Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The COP29 Presidency announced the conclusion of a decade-long
wait for the finalization of negotiations regarding high-quality
carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement,
Azernews reports.
This was a key priority for the Presidency, which engaged
Parties in intensive technical and Political negotiations,
ultimately overcoming years of stagnation and resolving the last
outstanding item within the Paris Agreement.
Article 6 establishes reliable and transparent carbon markets,
enabling countries to work together to achieve their climate
objectives. This international collaboration is projected to lower
the costs of implementing national climate plans (NDCs) by as much
as $250 billion annually.
The COP29 Presidency urges Parties to reinvest these savings to
enhance their climate ambitions. The upcoming next generation of
NDCs, expected in February, are crucial for maintaining the goal of
limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. This important milestone
has come at a pivotal moment to assist countries in committing to
more ambitious climate strategies.
“We have concluded a decade-long wait and opened up a vital tool
for maintaining the 1.5-degree target,” stated COP29 President
Mukhtar Babayev.“Climate change is a global issue, and Article 6
will facilitate international solutions because the atmosphere is
unaffected by the location of emissions reductions.”
COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev noted,“Today, we've
addressed one of the most challenging and intricate issues in
climate diplomacy. While Article 6 can be complex, its effects will
be evident in our daily lives-such as the closure of coal plants,
the establishment of wind farms, and the planting of forests. It
signifies a new influx of investment in developing countries.”
Achieving today's outcome required considerable effort. Although
the COPs in Glasgow and Sharm El-Sheikh made significant strides in
establishing rules, modalities, and procedures for carbon markets,
the final components of Article 6 remained unaddressed. Prior to
COP29, negotiations had stalled, leading to a costly delay in fully
utilizing this pathway for enhanced international climate
cooperation.
The COP29 Presidency adopted a focused approach that overcame
previous multilateral deadlocks. Throughout the year, it promoted
productive discussions among Parties and advanced progress by
integrating technical and political dialogues to achieve consensus.
This groundwork enabled the early adoption of Article 6.4 standards
on the first day of COP29, generating momentum toward today's
achievement.
The COP29 Presidency expresses gratitude to the numerous
individuals and organizations that have dedicated nearly a decade
to reach this milestone. Today's consensus would not have been
possible without their sustained efforts.
The decisions unanimously agreed upon concerning Article 6 will
play a critical role in ensuring the environmental integrity,
transparency, and robustness of carbon markets through genuine,
additional, verified, and measurable emission reductions and
removals, while also unlocking their vast potential to stimulate
global climate investment.
The adopted guidelines and rules are crafted to ensure that
carbon projects maintain feasibility and inclusivity, honor human
rights, and contribute to sustainable development, allowing
countries and project developers to collaborate confidently under
the Paris Agreement. The adoption of these decisions marks not the
end, but the ongoing evolution of the Article 6 rulebook, which
Parties can continually refine through practical experience.
