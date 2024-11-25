National Taekwondo Fighters Claim Two Medals In Bosnia And Herzegovina

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have claimed win two medals on
the first day of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Open 2024,
Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan is being represented at tournament by five athletes
in the youth category. Among the national team members, Vasil
Salimov (68 kilograms) outperformed all his competitors and was
awarded a Gold medal. Eljan Aliyev, competing in the 78 kilograms
weight category, secured a bronze medal.
Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in the country. The
Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes
since its foundation in 1992.
In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for
the second time in his career.
Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80
kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.
In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova
claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in
Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight
class.
Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the
5th Islamic Solidarity Games.
The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze
in Konya, Turkiye.
The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev,
Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat
Abakarova (bronze).
In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th
Islamic Solidarity Games, including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34
bronze.
At the Paris 2024 Olympics, taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov
(58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's
medal haul with silver medals.
The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two
gold, two silver and three bronze.
