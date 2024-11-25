Azerbaijan, China Strengthen Transport Links With Historic Cargo Transport Milestone
11/25/2024
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) held a pivotal meeting with a delegation
from the Xi'an International port
of China, marking a new chapter
in the growing partnership between the two countries in the field
of cargo transportation
via the Middle Corridor,
Azernews
reports.
The meeting underscored the significance of the first-ever export
cargo being sent from Baku to China by rail, signaling a
substantial step forward in enhancing economic and transport ties.
ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov emphasized that this historical
milestone reflects the deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and
China, particularly in boosting the efficiency of the Middle
Corridor. The collaboration, which aligns with the“One Belt, One
Road” initiative, is expected to further accelerate the flow of
cargo along key international transport routes, including the
Eurasian Transport Route.
As part of ongoing efforts to transform Azerbaijan into an
international transport and logistics hub, ADY is also working on
major projects to enhance infrastructure, such as expanding the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line. This expansion will increase the
capacity for cargo throughput, with a target of 5 million tons per
year.
Xi'an International Port officials, including Sun Yimin and Yuan
Xiaojun, highlighted the strategic importance of strengthening
cooperation with ADY, aiming to increase the volume of goods
traveling along the Middle Corridor. The first export block train
from Baku to Xi'an consists of 62 containers, and the plan is to
send 15,000 tons (600 containers) of cargo to China by the end of
the year.
Since the start of 2024, Azerbaijan has already received 280
container block trains from China, with projections set to increase
that number to over 300 by the end of the year. Looking ahead to
2025, the volume of block trains is expected to grow exponentially,
with plans to exceed 1,000 trains annually, further cementing the
Middle Corridor's role as a vital link between East and West.
