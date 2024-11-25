Lovevery Launches The Real Life Play Kitchen, Bringing Fun And Practical Skills To Children's Play

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Lovevery,

the global early childhood development brand, today announced the release of

The Real Life Play Kitchen . A first-of-its-kind, The Real Life Play Kitchen is unlike traditional toy kitchens because it blends pretend play with practical skill-building; featuring a real working sink with running water that's safe to drink.

Lovevery introduces The Real Life Play Kitchen, a first-of-its-kind play kitchen that fosters confidence-boosting play and long-lasting fun in a kitchen that really works. Food-grade accessories open up a world of opportunity for your child to rinse, chop, plate, and clean, on repeat.

Designed for independent play from 18 months to 5+ years, The Real Life Play Kitchen blends pretend play with practical skill-building, featuring a real working sink with running water that's safe to drink.

Designed for independent play from 18 months to 5+ years, The Real Life Play Kitchen goes beyond just providing children with long-lasting fun – it encourages the development of practical life skills like getting a cup of water, washing hands, setting the table, or preparing a snack. By giving children a dedicated space for these hands-on activities, they foster a sense of achievement, independence, and confidence in their ever growing abilities.

"We've never seen children react to a product during play testing like they did with this kitchen. Their immediate excitement turned into focused play, and it was hard to tear them away when the session ended," shared

Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder and CEO.

"When it comes to play kitchens, the 'everything but the kitchen sink' approach doesn't always translate to having more fun. We designed The Real Life Play Kitchen to keep children the most interested while they learn through play."

The Real Life Play Kitchen features:

A real, working sink

that makes real life fun with fresh water that is safe to drink. Play stays contained within a wide sink, water flow is not too strong, and a used water basin with a spill-proof lid, safety lock, and an indicator that alerts when it's full.

A Cutlery Drawer

keeps

Stainless Steel Cutlery

organised with easy-access, allowing children to practice setting the table with child-sized cutlery that's just like the grown-ups'.

Choose from one of six

interchangeable backsplashes

featuring Lovevery-exclusive designs that make the kitchen even more inviting.

Food-grade accessories including a Colander, Wooden Chopper, Cutting Board, and Drying Rack

open up a world of opportunity for children to rinse, chop, plate, and clean. As children practice food prep and prepare their own snacks, their independence and confidence grow.



A

Towel

hanging on a convenient

Towel Hook

encourages children to wipe the counter clean and dry dishes and hands as part of their play.

Activity guide

for parents that provides ideas for endless ways to play, including creative ways to incorporate many favourite Play Kit products and guidance for introducing water play.

"The Real Life Play Kitchen represents a new milestone for Lovevery as our first truly global launch, furthering our mission to support families worldwide," said

Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder and President.

"With 21% of last quarter's revenue coming from outside of the U.S., strong growth across 34 global markets, and a global Net Promoter Score of 76, we are seeing tremendous brand loyalty and trust from our customers around the world. This launch is an opportunity to deepen that connection with families by offering an ecosystem of products that support children's development in real, meaningful ways."

The Real Life Play Kitchen, for ages 18 months to 5+ years, is available to purchase on

href="" rel="nofollow" c

and

lovevery

for £/€325. For a limited time, The Real Life Play Kitchen is included in Lovevery's Black Friday / Cyber Monday promotion, providing savings of up to 25% off for holiday shoppers.



ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery 's comprehensive support system provides stage-based learning and play for children, and research-backed guidance that empowers parents with confidence. The company is best known for its award-winning subscription

Play Kits

program. Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company's first product,

The Play Gym . Today, Lovevery serves more than thirty markets worldwide. Lovevery's global headquarters is in Boise, Idaho USA, with multinational teams based in Amsterdam and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit:

href="" rel="nofollow" c

/

lovevery .

Media Contact :

[email protected]

Logo -



Photo -



Photo -



WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED