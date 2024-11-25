NDA Sets Target Of 225 Seats For 2025 Bihar Assembly Election

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) The state presidents of all five constituent parties of the NDA on Monday said that the alliance has set a target of 225 seats for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The NDA in Bihar which includes BJP, JDU, HAM, LJP Vilas, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha has also announced a unified campaign from January 15 to February 25 next year, aiming to strengthen coordination among party workers down to the booth level.

At a meeting held at the JD-U office's Karpoori Auditorium, the state presidents of all five constituent parties emphasised the need for harmony among their cadres.

JD-U state president Umesh Kushwaha said,“The joint campaign will kick off from Bagaha on January 15, covering the entire state over the next six weeks.”

The campaign is a direct result of a meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence, underscoring the alliance's focus on a cohesive strategy to meet their ambitious seat target for the upcoming elections.

Raju Tiwari, the state president of LJP (Ram Vilas), said,“The campaign emphasises that the time remaining before the elections is limited and this initiative will enhance worker coordination.”

The NDA leaders aim to replicate and surpass their 2010 performance when the alliance won 206 seats. They believe they can achieve this target as public trust remains strong in Nitish Kumar's leadership.

The campaign, scheduled to run from January 15 to February 25, will include district-level programs featuring a half-hour short film. The film will highlight the state of Bihar before 2005 under RJD rule and contrast it with developments post-2005, aiming to appeal to the new generation of voters.