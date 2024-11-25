Manipur: Mobile Internet Suspension Extended For 2 More Days In 9 Districts

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Nov 25 (IANS) The Manipur on Monday extended, for two more days, the suspension of mobile internet and data services in nine districts including the trouble-torn Jiribam district, officials said.

Officials of the Home Department said that though no incident was reported from any of the nine districts, the suspension of mobile internet and data services has been extended for two more days as a precautionary measure.

Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar, in his order, said: "In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state, on apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation."

"... as a preventive measure, the state government has imposed a temporary suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services," the order said.

In nine districts, the suspension of mobile internet and data services would be effective till 5.15 p.m. on November 27.

The nine districts, comprising both the valley and hills, are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

After the widespread violence and attacks by mobs started in valley districts, including Imphal East and Imphal West, following the recovery of six bodies of missing three children and three women in Jiribam district on November 15 and 16, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the suspension of mobile internet and data services in these districts for two days.

The suspension of mobile internet and data services was extended periodically.

Meanwhile, with no major incident reported from any of the districts in Manipur, the Home Department last week conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services (fixed line) considering the hardships faced by students, employees, common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.

Meanwhile, the Education Department on Sunday night ordered the closure of all the educational institutions including schools and universities in the five valley districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Director of Education (Schools) L. Nandakumar Singh and Joint Secretary (Higher and Technical Education Department), Daryal Juli Anal in separate orders asked all the district and zonal level officers to take appropriate steps to close all government, private, and government-aided educational institutions including colleges and universities on Monday and Tuesday.

The Education Department, in consultation with the Home Department, has decided to close the normal classes in all the educational institutions on November 25 and 26 in five valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching -- considering the safety of the students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

For more than a week, regular classes in all educational institutions, including schools and universities in five valley districts remained closed from November 16 due to escalating violence and mob attacks.