Cabinet Gives Go-Ahead For Railway Projects Worth Rs 7,927 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Narendra Modi on Monday approved three projects of the of Railways entailing an of Rs 7,927 crore.

The projects are: Manmad 4th line (160 km), Bhusawal – Khandwa 3rd & 4th line (131 km) and Prayagraj (Iradatganj) – Manikpur 3rd Line (84 km), according to an official statement issued after the CCEA meeting.

The proposed multi-tracking projects will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections between Mumbai and Prayagraj, the statement mentioned.

"The projects are in line with PM Modi's vision of a New India which will make people of the region 'Atmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities," the statement said.

The projects are part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

The three projects covering seven districts in three states i.e., Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 639 km.

The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to Two Aspirational Districts (Khandwa and Chitrakoot) serving approximately 1,319 villages and about 38 lakh population.

The proposed projects will enhance connectivity along the Mumbai–Prayagraj–Varanasi route by enabling the operation of additional passenger trains, benefiting pilgrims traveling to Jyotirlingas in Nashik (Trimbakeshwar), Khandwa (Omkareshwar), and Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath), as well as religious places in Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Gaya, and Shirdi.

Additionally, the projects will promote tourism through improved access to various attractions such as Khajuraho UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ajanta & Ellora Caves UNESCO World Heritage Site, Devgiri Fort, Asirgarh Fort, Rewa Fort, Yawal Wildlife Sanctuary, Keoti Falls, and Purwa Falls etc.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertiliser, coal, steel, cement, containers, etc.

The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 51 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, lower CO2 emissions which is equivalent to plantation of 11 crore trees, the statement added.