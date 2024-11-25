San Francisco Bay Coffee Launches Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals On Signature Coffee Blends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Explore a variety of compostable coffee pods, whole beans, and ground coffee with special savings during the holiday weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Francisco Bay Coffee invites coffee enthusiasts to explore its wide range of high-quality, sustainably crafted products this holiday season. From November 29 to December 2, the company offers 20% off its OneCUPTM pods, whole bean coffees, and ground coffees -available exclusively on its website. Customers can use the code CYBER24 at checkout to unlock these special savings.San Francisco Bay Coffee's OneCUPTMcoffee pods are designed with sustainability in mind. Unlike traditional plastic pods that contribute to plastic waste, these single-serve pods are made from plant-based materials that are commercially compostable. By choosing OneCUPTM coffee pods, customers can enjoy the convenience of single-serve coffee while reducing their environmental footprint.For those who prefer brewing their coffee at home, San Francisco Bay Coffee offers a selection of expertly roasted whole bean and ground coffees. Each bean is hand-selected from trusted farming communities, analyzed for quality, and roasted to peak flavor in the company's California facilities. The result is a bold, aromatic coffee experience that reflects the company's dedication to excellence.This seasonal sale provides an ideal opportunity to explore San Francisco Bay Coffee's commitment to sustainable innovation and exceptional quality. Be sure to visit the company's website during the promotional period to take advantage of this limited-time offer.About the Company:Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the best coffee makers in California and the world! San Francisco Bay Coffee boasts over 30 million pounds of coffee annually and believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and dozens of medical and dental centers in partner communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!

Sarah Cress

San Francisco Bay Coffee

+1 800-829-1300

...

Legal Disclaimer:

