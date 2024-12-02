Kuwait, NATO Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad discussed on a phone call Monday with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the Southern

Neighborhood, Javier Colomina, enhancing bilateral cooperation between both sides.

Additionally, both sides discussed the activities of NATO's Regional Center for the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) countries hosted by Kuwait.