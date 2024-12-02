Kuwait, NATO Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation
12/2/2024 2:41:32 PM
QNA
Kuwait: Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed on a phone call Monday with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the Southern
Neighborhood, Javier Colomina, enhancing bilateral cooperation between both sides.
Additionally, both sides discussed the activities of NATO's Regional Center for the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) countries hosted by Kuwait.
