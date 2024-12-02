China Says FM Urged 'Fair' Competition In Talks With German Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: China's foreign called Monday for "fair competition" during a meeting with his German counterpart that included discussion of the EU's decision to slap extra tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars.

"The EU's imposition of high anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese electric violates the principles of fair competition and free trade," Wang Yi told Annalena Baerbock, according to a readout of the Beijing meeting published by China's foreign ministry.