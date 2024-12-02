Greenland Extends Detention Of Anti-Whaling Activist Watson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Copenhagen: A Greenland court on Monday extended the detention of US-Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson for two more weeks, pending a decision on his possible extradition to Japan, said.

"The court in Greenland has today decided that Paul Watson shall continue to be detained until December 18, 2024 in order to ensure his presence in connection with the decision on extradition," police said in a statement, adding that Watson had appealed the ruling.