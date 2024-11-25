Su Casa Mezcal Introduces Its New Barrel-Aaged Reposado Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Su Casa introduces its new barrel-aged reposado mezcal.

Su Casa Mezcal Founder Joey Angelo

Su Casa Mezcal Logo

The Rapidly Growing Spirit Increases its Offerings with the New Reposado Now Rolling Out to U.S. Bars, Restaurants and Retail Stores

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Su Casa Mezcal – one of the fastest-growing brands in the increasingly popular mezcal category – introduces its latest product offering, Su Casa Mezcal Reposado. Packaged in a vivid, eye-catching coral bottle – Su Casa Mezcal Reposado has been barrel-aged for three months, imparting a smooth and complex flavor profile with hints of vanilla, caramel, and clove. With subtle smoke and light notes of oak, Su Casa Mezcal Reposado is ideal for sipping on the rocks or in elegant craft cocktails.The Reposado joins the original Su Casa Mezcal Blanco which launched last year and quickly surpassed dozens of established brands to become one of the category's top sellers. In New York and New Jersey, Su Casa ranks as a top three-selling mezcal (on-premise) and it's currently ranked in the top four in Florida and rising quickly.Su Casa Mezcal Reposado will be available alongside the original Su Casa Mezcal Blanco in hundreds of bars, restaurants, retail stores, hotels, airports and stadiums in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois, Texas and Florida. Through online sales, the brand is available in more than 30 states.Su Casa Mezcal is prominently featured on the cocktail menus of the most prestigious hot spots in top U.S. cities, which generates 95 percent of its on-premise volume. Popular Su Casa accounts include New York City's TAO Group, Moxy Hotels, Scarpetta Restaurants, Major Food Group and the iconic Dante NYC; Miami's Setai Hotel, Chicago's The Broken Shaker and Los Angeles' Catch and Catch Steak to name just a few.“We're very excited about the growth Su Casa has experienced in just a short amount of time and now we have the opportunity to double our product offerings with the launch of Su Casa Mezcal Reposado,” said Joey Angelo , founder of Su Casa Mezcal.“Su Casa filled a void in the marketplace for several reasons including its unique, widely appealing flavor profile – citrus-forward and light on smoke – which makes it a versatile cocktail ingredient. But also, its pricing strategy, which is specifically designed to maximize profits for bars and restaurants. The Reposado is also priced with our partners' profitability top of mind and it tastes amazing whether it's in your favorite cocktail or straight out of the bottle. We can't wait for everyone to try it.”About Su Casa MezcalSu Casa Mezcal originated in the 1940s in Santiago Matatlan, Oaxaca, a small town in southwestern Mexico known as the mezcal capital of the world. With its unmistakable custom blue bottle (and the striking coral bottle for the Reposado), Su Casa is a premium spirit made with simple, natural ingredients to deliver the taste and essence of Mexico's natural wonders. Now, more than 80 years after the first batch was created, Su Casa is still hand-crafted, additive-free, in the original tradition by the Casa Esparza distillery. The makers of Su Casa Mezcal invite you to share in this ongoing tradition, from their house to yours.

John Angelo

Su Casa Mezcal

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.